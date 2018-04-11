Football gossip: Guardiola, Bertrand, Seri, Martial, Drinkwater, Mawson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will sign a one-year contract extension before the end of the season. (Mirror)

Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton's 28-year-old England left-back Ryan Bertrand. (Sun)

Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Nice's 26-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who has a 40m euro (£34.8m) release clause in his contract. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United's 22-year-old forward Anthony Martial will seek assurances over his future at the club. He has been offered a new five-year contract but is refusing to sign until he is guaranteed more playing time. (Times - subscription required)

United have sent scouts to watch Swansea's 23-year-old English defender Alfie Mawson. (Sun)

Chelsea's 28-year-old English midfielder Danny Drinkwater will consider his future at the club at the end of the season. (Guardian)

Paris St-Germain loanee Jese Rodriguez's time at Stoke appears to be over after the 25-year-old Spaniard did not go to training on Wednesday. (Telegraph)

Newcastle are keen to sign 22-year-old Brazilian Kenedy, who is loan from Chelsea, on a permanent basis but may face competition from Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain for the winger. (Northern Echo)

Tottenham and West Ham want Barcelona's 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes. (Mirror)

Former Paris St-Germain boss Laurent Blanc is a target for Chelsea, Everton and Lyon if they decide to change manager for next season. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Very few MLS clubs are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's 34-year-old Spanish striker Fernando Torres at the end of the season. (Sports Illustrated)

Roma president James Pallotta has apologised and agreed to pay a fine after jumping into a fountain in the Italian capital when celebrating the team's Champions League quarter-final win over Barcelona. (Goal)