Football gossip: Guardiola, Bertrand, Seri, Martial, Drinkwater, Mawson

  • From the section Gossip
Football gossip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will sign a one-year contract extension before the end of the season. (Mirror)

Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton's 28-year-old England left-back Ryan Bertrand. (Sun)

Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Nice's 26-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who has a 40m euro (£34.8m) release clause in his contract. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United's 22-year-old forward Anthony Martial will seek assurances over his future at the club. He has been offered a new five-year contract but is refusing to sign until he is guaranteed more playing time. (Times - subscription required)

United have sent scouts to watch Swansea's 23-year-old English defender Alfie Mawson. (Sun)

Chelsea's 28-year-old English midfielder Danny Drinkwater will consider his future at the club at the end of the season. (Guardian)

Paris St-Germain loanee Jese Rodriguez's time at Stoke appears to be over after the 25-year-old Spaniard did not go to training on Wednesday. (Telegraph)

Newcastle are keen to sign 22-year-old Brazilian Kenedy, who is loan from Chelsea, on a permanent basis but may face competition from Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain for the winger. (Northern Echo)

Tottenham and West Ham want Barcelona's 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes. (Mirror)

Former Paris St-Germain boss Laurent Blanc is a target for Chelsea, Everton and Lyon if they decide to change manager for next season. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Very few MLS clubs are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's 34-year-old Spanish striker Fernando Torres at the end of the season. (Sports Illustrated)

Roma president James Pallotta has apologised and agreed to pay a fine after jumping into a fountain in the Italian capital when celebrating the team's Champions League quarter-final win over Barcelona. (Goal)

Guardian
Guardian

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired