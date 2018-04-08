Football gossip: Fellaini, Fred, Cresswell, Ribery, Robben

Liverpool have drawn up a three-year deal for Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, with Paris St-Germain and Monaco also interested in the 30-year-old, who is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United are hoping to beat rivals Manchester City to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred, 25, this summer. (Mirror)

Everton want to make a £25m summer move for West Ham and England left-back Aaron Cresswell, 28. (Sun)

Who is the jewel in his side's crown? Find out in Garth's team of the week - and pick your own...

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City were offered Paul Pogba in January to get back at the France midfielder's agent Mino Raiola. (Mirror)

Mourinho was struck by a pound coin thrown from the crowd during Manchester United's derby victory over City on Saturday, but the Portuguese did not report the incident. (Star)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen says there have been arguments in the dressing room over whether he or Harry Kane got the final touch on Spurs' second goal against Stoke on Saturday. (Independent)

Bayern Munich will offer new contracts to Frenchman Franck Ribery, 35, and Dutchman Arjen Robben, 34, with their current deals expiring at the end of the season. (Bild - in German)

Sheffield Wednesday's 19-year-old forward George Hirst - son of ex-Owls striker David - is set to join Manchester United, with the Championship side due compensation for the move. (Mirror)

Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven say Everton have made an approach for their director of football Marcel Brands. (Sky Sports)

Former QPR midfielder Stephane Mbia, 31, is set to move to Major League Soccer side Atlanta United on a free transfer. (ESPN)