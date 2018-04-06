Conor McGregor: UFC fighter in custody in New York after turning himself in

Conor McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, in one of the richest bouts in boxing history

Conor McGregor is in custody in Brooklyn, New York after turning himself in following an incident at a UFC media day.

The former two-weight UFC champion, 29, was one of a group of men alleged to have vandalised a bus containing rival fighters, the UFC said.

The Irishman arrived at the police station at 9pm local time on Thursday.

The New York Police Department told BBC Sport McGregor will see a judge after 7am (12pm BST).

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017, has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Before Thursday's incident, he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title.

The incident occurred at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where people had gathered to promote Saturday's UFC 223, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

McGregor was with fellow fighter Artem Lobov, who was due to fight featherweight Alex Caceres.

The UFC says McGregor and Lobov - accompanied by more than a "dozen individuals" - attacked the bus.

Footage appears to show McGregor throwing a trolley at the bus - smashing a window - followed by further altercations.

UFC says two fighters were injured and have been withdrawn from Saturday's undercard.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa received several facial cuts, while flyweight Ray Borg suffered an eye injury.

Lobov has also been removed from the bill, due to his alleged involvement.

"The organisation deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow," the UFC said.