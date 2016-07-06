Sport on the BBC: Best of this week's TV & radio coverage
Find out the details of the major sports coverage on offer across BBC television, radio and online this week.
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage - including text commentaries - while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.
All times BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. For more details of forthcoming coverage, visit the specific sport page on the website. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Tuesday, 3 April
Follow live coverage of the quarter-finals of the Champions League as Juventus take on Real Madrid on BBC Radio 5 live, and listen to live commentary as Great Britain's women's ice hockey team continue their World Championship campaign on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
12:00-13:00, Golf - Review of the 2017 Masters, BBC Two
13:00-13:45, Rugby league - The Super League Show, BBC Two (repeated 19:00-21:15, BBC Red Button)
15:25-18:30, Ice hockey - Great Britain v Mexico, Women's Ice Hockey World Championships, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
19:45-22:30, Football - Juventus v Real Madrid, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00)
Wednesday, 4 April
Follow live coverage of the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on BBC One, Red Button and online, and listen live to the Champions League quarter-final first leg as Liverpool host Manchester City on BBC Radio 5 live.
Commonwealth Games
10:30-13:30 - Opening Ceremony, BBC One (10:30-13:30, BBC Red Button and online; repeated 13:30-16:30, BBC Red Button)
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games, BBC Two (repeated 22:00-23:00, BBC Red Button)
Other Sport
18:55-22:00, Ice hockey - Slovenia v Great Britain, Women's Ice Hockey World Championships, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
19:45-22:00, Football - Liverpool v Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final, BBC Radio 5 live (Build up from 18:30)
22:00-22:30, Football social, BBC Radio 5 live
23:15-23:45, Golf - Masters 2018 preview, BBC Two
23:15-00:15, Lenny Henry: The Commonwealth Kid, BBC One (23:40-00:40, BBC One Wales)
Thursday, 5 April
Follow live coverage on BBC One as the opening day of competition gets under way at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, with gymnastics, swimming and netball among the sports on show, while the Masters at Augusta starts with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Commonwealth Games
00:15-06:00 & 09:15-13:00, BBC One (00:45-02:30, BBC One Wales)
00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online
06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15, BBC Two
18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two
20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four
14:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online
Other Sport
19:00-20:00, 5 live Sport, BBC Radio 5 live
20:00-20:30, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix Preview, BBC Radio 5 live
21:00-22:00, Golf - The Masters: Day one, BBC Radio 5 live (coverage continues 22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
22:00 - 22:30, Football - The Premier League Show, BBC Two
Friday, 6 April
Follow live Formula 1 action from the Bahrain Grand Prix across BBC radio and British swimmer Adam Peaty takes to the water as day two of the 2018 Commonwealth Games from Australia's Gold Coast gets under way, and watch England's men's hockey team begin their campaign against Malaysia.
Commonwealth Games
00:15-06:00 & 09:15-13:00, BBC One
00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online
06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15, BBC Two
23:25-23:55, Today at the Games, BBC One (18:30-19:00, BBC Red Button)
14:00-18:30, 19:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Other Sport
11:55-13:35, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, first practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:00-14:00, The Friday Sports Panel, BBC Radio 5 live
15:25-18:30, Ice hockey - Netherlands v Great Britain, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
15:55-17:35, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, second practice, BBC Sport online
17:45-18:45, Golf - Masters highlights, BBC Two
18:45-21:00, Football - England Women v Wales Women, World Cup Qualifier, BBC Two (not available in Northern Ireland)
19:00-22:00, Rugby league - St Helens v Hull FC, Super League, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
19:00-21:00, Golf - The Masters: Day two, BBC Radio 5 live (continues 22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
Saturday, 7 April
Follow live coverage of the 2018 Masters and Commonwealth Games across BBC TV and online, plus listen to build-up, commentary and reaction of Manchester City v Manchester United on BBC Radio 5 live.
Commonwealth Games
23:55-06:00, 10:00-12:00 & 14:15-16:30, BBC One (coverage starts late Friday night)
00:00-14:30, BBC Red Button and online
06:00-10:05 & 12:00-14:15, BBC Two
18:00-19:30, Today at the Games, BBC Two (not in Northern Ireland)
20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four
14:30-19:30, Replays, BBC Red Button and online
Other sports
05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 live Boxing with Costello and Bunce, BBC Radio 5 live
09:00-11:00, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live
10:55-12:55, Cricket - Somerset v Ireland, warm-up match, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (coverage continues 14:05-15:55 and 17:05-18:30)
11:00-12:00, Fighting Talk, BBC Radio 5 live
12:00-13:00, Football - Football Focus, BBC One
12:55-14:05, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, final practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:15-14:15, Golf - Masters highlights, BBC One
14:30-17:30, Football - Final Score, BBC Red Button and online
15:00-17:00, Football - Premier League commentary, BBC Radio 5 live
15:55-17:05, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:30-17:15, Football - Final Score, BBC One (not in Scotland; 16:30-17:00, BBC One NI)
16:30-17:15, Football - Sportscene Results, BBC One Scotland
17:00-17:15, Football - Final Score from NI, BBC One NI
17:00-17:30, Sports Report, BBC Radio 5 live
17:30-19:30, Football - Manchester City v Manchester Untied, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live
17:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Day three, extra coverage, BBC Red Button and online
19:30-21:00, Football - 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live
19:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Day three, BBC Two (21:00-00:30, BBC Radio 5 live)
22:30-23:55, Football - Match of the Day, BBC One
Sunday, 8 April
Follow all the drama from the conclusion of the 2018 Masters on BBC Two and the BBC Red Button, while on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra listen to live commentary of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Commonwealth Games
23:30-06:00, 09:15-13:00, BBC One (coverage starts late Saturday night; 00:00-06:00, BBC One Scotland)
00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online
06:00-09:15, 13:00-17:15, BBC Two
18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two
20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four
14:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online
Other sports
07:30-09:00, Football - Match of the Day (repeat), BBC One
09:00-10:00, Sportsweek, BBC Radio 5 live
10:55-16:00, Cricket - Somerset v Ireland, warm-up match, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12:00-16:00, Football - Premier League updates, BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-19:00, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, race, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:30-18:30, Football - Chelsea v West Ham, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 16:00)
17:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Final day, extra coverage, BBC Red Button and online
18:30-20:00, Football - 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live
18:30-00:00, Golf - The Masters: Final day, BBC Two (20:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 live)
22:30-23:30, Football - Match of the Day 2, BBC One (23:30-00:30, BBC One Scotland)
Monday, 9 April
Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth Games across BBC TV and online as Great Britain's Adam Peaty competes in the men's 50m breaststroke.
Commonwealth Games
23:55-06:00, 09:15-13:00, BBC One (coverage starts late Sunday night; 00:30-06:00, BBC One Scotland)
00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online
06:00-09:15, 13:00-17:15, BBC Two
18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two
20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four
14:00-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online
Other sports
04:30-05:00, Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix review, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-20:00, The Monday Night Club, BBC Radio 5 live
22:00-22:30, Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy, BBC Radio 5 live
Tuesday, 10 April
Follow live football coverage of the Champions League quarter-finals on BBC Radio 5 live and watch the latest action from the Commonwealth Games on BBC TV and online as Wales' 11-year-old table tennis player Anna Hursey makes her debut.
Commonwealth Games
00:15-06:00, 09:15-13:00, BBC One
00:00-14:00, BBC Red Button and online
06:00-09:15, 13:00-17:15, BBC Two
18:30-20:00, Today at the Games, BBC Two
20:00-21:00, Commonwealth Games Extra, BBC Four
14:00-19:00, 22:30-00:00, Replays, BBC Red Button and online
Other sports
19:00-22:30, Football - 5 live Final Score, BBC Red Button and online
19:00-22:30, Football - Champions League quarter-finals, BBC Radio 5 live
00:15-01:00, Rugby league - The Super League Show, BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.