World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most visual sport photographs taken from around the world this week:

Cardiff, Wales, 31 March: Anthony Joshua starts his ring walk prior to his WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO heavyweight championship title fight against Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium. Joshua went on to win with a controlled performance in a unanimous points victory. If he fights Deontay Wilder and wins, he would be the first man ever to hold all four major heavyweight titles. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 1 April: The Western Bulldogs trudge off the field through Easter eggs after losing against the West Coast Eagles at the Etihad Stadium, in their first Australian Football League game of the season. With the match taking place on Easter Sunday, Easter eggs were thrown on to the pitch after the final siren went, with fans encouraged to come on to the pitch to retrieve one. Oh and before you ask... no this isn't an April Fool's! (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

San Antonio, United States, 2 April: Confetti falls as the Villanova Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines during the NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome in Texas. The Wildcats have now taken home college basketball's top honour three times, including twice in the past three years. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Stawell, Victoria, Australia, 2 April: Elizabeth Forsyth celebrates as she crosses the line in first place in the Stawell Gift. The race, a 120m handicap which is one of the richest running races in the world, takes place every year in Stawell's Central Park over the Easter long weekend. Marking its 137th anniversary this year, it continues to be a prominent event on the Australian sporting calendar. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 March: The crew of the school ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano prepare in Rio for the Velas Latinoamerica. The second edition of the 157-day event features school ships from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Spain, Mexico and Venezuela, as they come together to sail over 12,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 festivals in 12 South America countries. (EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao)

California, United States, 31 March: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the LA derby on his debut. Coming on in the 71st minute, Ibrahimovic helped LA Galaxy recover from 3-1 down to beat newly formed club LA FC in the new Los Angeles derby. In an interview after the game, Ibrahimovic said: "I heard the crowd saying 'we want Zlatan, we want Zlatan'. So I gave them Zlatan." (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 March: Christophe Soumillon celebrates after winning one of the richest horse races in the world - the Dubai World Cup. Riding Irish thoroughbred Thunder Snow, the 36-year-old Belgian won the $10m (£7.1m) race. It was a seventh victory in the race for the Godolphin stable and a sixth for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor. The race is held annually on the last Saturday in March and was the world's richest horse race until it was surpassed by Florida's Pegasus World Cup in 2017. (Photo by Tom Dulat / Getty Images)

Gawthorpe, England, 2 April: A competitor collapses at the finish line of a race at the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield. The World Coal Carrying Championships, which began in 1963, take place every year on Easter Monday with participants racing with a sack of coal for just over one kilometre. The event features both men's and women's races with men carrying 50kg of coal and women 20kg. To finish, the sack of coal must be dropped on the village green where the traditional maypole is situated. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

California. United States, 2 April: Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden jumps into a lake after winning the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. The world number 95 won her first major by beating the world number nine, South Korea's Inbee Park, in an epic eight-hole play-off. She was joined for a dip by her parents Jan and Gunilla Lindberg and her fiance Daniel Taylor, who caddies for her. (Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Greenland, 22 March: Crew members of the Norwegian Coast Guard icebreaker KV Svalbard take time out for a kick-about on a large piece of floating ice in the Arctic Ocean. Svalbard is the largest ship in Norway's military armed forces and is designed to supplement the three other helicopter carrying ships of the Norwegian Coast Guard (EPA-EFE/Marius Vagenes Villanger)

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

