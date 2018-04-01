Football gossip: Morata, Conte, Pochettino, Bale, Meyer, Lascelles

Real Madrid could attempt to take Spain striker Alvaro Morata back to the Bernabeu this summer following the 25-year-old's move to Chelsea last July for a club record £60m. (Express)

Manchester United will sacrifice France forward Anthony Martial, 22, in order to buy Real Madrid and Wales international Gareth Bale, 28, this summer. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has snubbed a move to Old Trafford in favour of Barcelona. The 27-year-old is set to remain in La Liga in an £88m switch to the Catalan giants. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted he isn't sure whether he will be at Stamford Bridge next season. (Mail)

West Ham won, West Brom lost... What else happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Chelsea are targeting Tottenham's Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, 46, to replace the 48-year-old Italian if he fails to see out the final year of his contract. (Sun)

The Blues will make a £30m move for Newcastle captain and English defender Jamaal Lascelles, 24, after being impressed by his leadership skills. (Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has compared full-back Kyle Walker, 27, to Bayern Munich's German great Philipp Lahm, 34. (Manchester Evening News)

Schalke have confirmed German international midfielder Max Meyer will leave the club this summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly keen on the 22-year-old. (Sun)

Arsenal are also monitoring 18-year-old Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who was in action for the Netherlands against England last week. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong says he still loves Arsene Wenger, four years after leaving the club. The 26-year-old Ghanaian made just 16 first-team appearances in a 13-year-association with the London side. (Telegraph)

The Gunners have bolstered security at the Emirates ahead of their Europa League tie with CSKA Moscow on Thursday. Arsenal fans travelling to Moscow for the return leg the following week will also be heavily marshalled. (Express)

Liverpool's Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren, 28, says he knows boss Jurgen Klopp believes in him despite his own fluctuating confidence. (Times - subscription required)

Team-mate Mo Salah unofficially came third in Egypt's presidential elections after more than one million people spoiled their ballot paper to vote for the Liverpool forward, 25. (Talksport)

England manager Gareth Southgate will reportedly favour either Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford or Stoke's Jack Butland, with Burnley duo Tom Heaton or Nick Pope taking the third spot ahead of West Ham loanee Joe Hart in the World Cup squad. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace defender and Senegal international Pape Souare, 27, has been forced to enter into a voluntary insolvency arrangement. (Mail)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says his side's much-improved home form has made the difference to their Premier League campaign. (Northern Echo)