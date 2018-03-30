BBC Sport - Charlie Adam, Alex Bruce and Stephen Warnock discuss the use of snus in football

Snus use in football is big - Adam

  • From the section Sport

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says use of the stimulant snus is "big in the game".

A Daily Mail investigation claims use of the tobacco pouches is prevalent among young footballers.

The sale of snus has been illegal in the UK since 1992, and it is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's watchlist, though it is not banned for enhancing performance.

"It's big in the game, not just Premier League," said Adam. "League One, League Two, the Championship, Scotland. It's come in from Scandinavia and a lot of players are using it."

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport, Friday 30 March 2018.

