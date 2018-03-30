Football gossip: Alderweireld, Sterling, Wilshere, Bale, Dybala, Umtiti

Chelsea are determined to beat Manchester United and Barcelona to the signing of Tottenham's 29-year-old Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld. (Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola thinks the club face a fight to keep England forward Raheem Sterling, 23, out of the clutches of Spanish giants Real Madrid.(Sun)

Guardiola is keeping Manchester City waiting over a new contract, saying his future cannot be allowed to overshadow his side's bid to win both the Premier League title and the Champions League. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is weighing up offers for two 24-year-old France internationals - Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane - to solve his defensive problems. (Star)

FC v Galaxy, Ferrell v Zlatan How the inaugural Los Angeles derby has Hollywood script...

Arsenal fear England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, will reject their offer of a new contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Guardian)

West Ham are lining up a £4m move for Manchester United's 25-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with fellow Englishman Joe Hart, 30, to return to Manchester City in the summer after his season-long loan deal. (Mirror)

Bournemouth will demand £25m for their English forward Callum Wilson this summer and Everton and West Ham are both interested in the 26-year-old. (Sun)

Former AC Milan manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is being targeted by two Premier League clubs. (Sun)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has laughed off reports Atletico Madrid are planning to move for 24-year-old Argentina international Paulo Dybala as a replacement for France forward Antoine Griezmann, 27, who is a target for Barcelona.(Marca)

Gareth Bale is edging closer to a Premier League return with Real Madrid keen to sell the 28-year-old Wales forward this summer. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea hope one of Europe's big clubs, such as Paris St-Germain, appoint Antonio Conte this summer to save them paying £9m in compensation if they sack him as manager. (Times - subscription required)

Daniel Sturridge has cost West Bromwich Albion £50,000 a minute since his January loan move, but manager Alan Pardew has defended the signing of the 28-year-old Liverpool and England striker. (Telegraph)

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 21, wants to quit Old Trafford for regular football. Both Arsenal and Aston Villa interested in the England Under-21 international, who has impressed on loan at Shrewsbury in League One. (Mirror)

After losing their fourth game in a row, Bury's miserable trip to Bristol Rovers was completed as their coach crashed into the turnstiles at the Memorial Stadium. (Bristol Post)

Manchester United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, has also endured some motoring troubles, driving off with a parking ticket still stuck to his window after a meal out with his wife. (Sun)

Runcorn Town midfielder Harry Brazel wrote a letter to a supporter to apologise for being sent off in the club's victory against Abbey Hey. (Four Four Two)