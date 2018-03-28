Football gossip: Sterling, Fernandes, Mustafi, Koeman, Bale, Ibrahimovic

Manchester City are to open talks about a new contract with winger Raheem Sterling, 23, before the end of the season. The England international has two years remaining on his deal. (ESPN)

Tottenham want Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 23, but would have to pay £87m to sign the Portugal international. (Abola - in Portuguese)

Arsenal have held discussions about a move for Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu, 21. The Turkey international is valued at £30m by the Bundesliga club. (Mail)

Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi, 25, says the Gunners had a team meeting after back-to-back defeats by Manchester City in a bid to turn around their poor form. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are close to signing Dutch teenager Jayden Braaf, 15, from PSV Eindhoven. Manchester City,Manchester United,West Ham and Bayern Munich had all made approaches to sign the striker. (Mail)

Everton are embroiled in a contract row with former manager Ronald Koeman, now Netherlands boss, after it emerged the Merseyside club are paying 90% of the Dutchman's wages. (Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, 28, has been convinced by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to join the Premier League club in the summer. (Marca)

Meanwhile, Bale has been told by Wales boss Ryan Giggs to drive with a customised seat in a bid to avoid injuries. (Times - subscription required)

Former Manchester United winger Giggs, 44, says managing Wales for the first time against China made him more nervous than he ever was as a player. (Sky Sports)

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, left Manchester United after they failed to progress in the Champions League, according to the doctor that operated on the Swede's knee injury. He has since joined LA Galaxy.(South China Morning Post)

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has declined to take the national team's job as he is waiting for a return to Premier League, with former club Chelsea and Arsenal as options. (ItaSportPress - in Italian)

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio, 32, could leave the club to join MLS side New York City. The Italy international's contract in Turin expires in the summer. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian)

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, 21, made his grandfather £17,000 richer when he made his England debut against Italy on Tuesday. Trevor Burlingham placed a £500 bet in 2014 on Cook winning a senior cap before he turned 26. (Telegraph)

Aston Villa director of football Steve Round says captain John Terry has indicated he would like to stay with the club. The former England defender, 37, had been expected to retire and return to former club Chelsea in a coaching capacity. (Birmingham Mail)