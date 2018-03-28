BBC Sport - Simon Thomas: England mascot son was 'true hero'
England mascot son was true hero - Thomas
- From the section Sport
TV presenter Simon Thomas has told BBC Radio 5 live he is proud and grateful to the Football Association after his son walked out as an England mascot at Wembley.
In November, Sky Sports host Thomas' wife Gemma died, just three days after she'd been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Speaking to Sam Walker, Simon said it was a bittersweet experience because he knew Gemma would have been so proud of 8-year-old Ethan.
If you, or someone you know, has been affected by bereavement BBC Action Line has details of organisations which can offer advice and support.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired