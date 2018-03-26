Football gossip: Shaw, Fellaini, Ceballos, Mignolet, Wilshere

Barcelona are considering a summer bid for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw. The 22-year-old England left-back has been heavily criticised by United boss Jose Mourinho in recent weeks. (Mirror)

French champions Monaco are the latest club to reveal their interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The 30-year-old Belgian is out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave Old Trafford. (Mail)

Liverpool target Dani Ceballos has been told he can leave Real Madrid this summer. The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder is also interesting AC Milan and Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo via Talksport)

Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, says he will fight for his place in the Liverpool first team and will not be forced out of the club. (Sun)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he wants midfielder Jack Wilshere to stay at the club. The 26-year-old England international is at the centre of a contract dispute after being asked to take a pay cut. (Star)

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel would favour Bayern Munich for a return to management, and not Arsenal, where he was rumoured to be replacing Wenger. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool's German midfielder Emre Can, 24, has gone on Instagram to dismiss rumours of a move away from Anfield.

Manchester United boss Mourinho has drawn up a six-man shortlist to replace the retiring Michael Carrick. The list includes Bayern Munich's Chile international Arturo Vidal, 30, and Paris St-Germain and Italy player Marco Verratti, 25. (Manchester Evening News)

United will step up their efforts to sign Celtic's £25m-rated defender Kieran Tierney this summer. Mourinho is keen on the 20-year-old Manx-born Scotland full-back and the club could put in an offer in the coming weeks. (Mirror)

Legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldinho has revealed he was 48 hours from joining United in 2003 as a replacement for the Real Madrid-bound David Beckham. Instead, the 38-year-old joined Barcelona when Sandro Rosell became club president. (FourFourTwo)

Chelsea's Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard has dismissed comparisons with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. The 27-year-old says he does not score enough goals to be likened to the Argentine. (Star)

Hazard says he will prioritise Belgium's World Cup campaign over new contract talks with Chelsea. (Guardian)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he will still be at Stamford Bridge next season even if a new deal is not agreed. The 25-year-old Belgian's contract expires in June 2019. (Sporza via Telegraph)

The FA will review England playing future matches in Europe on Friday nights after fans' bad behaviour in Amsterdam last week. (Times - subscription required)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure says it is his "dream" to play for Liverpool. The 25-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road. (Express)

Leicester City midfielder Andy King will be allowed to leave the Foxes this summer. The 29-year-old Englishman joined Swansea on loan in January and could be set for a permanent move to Wales. (Leicester Mercury)

Brighton and Bournemouth are considering summer moves to bring Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, 29, back to the Premier League. Sinclair joined Celtic from Aston Villa in 2016. (Mail)

Leeds United loanee Pierre-Michel Lasogga says he does not want to return to parent club Hamburg as he chases his dream of playing in the Premier League. The German striker, 26, has scored 10 goals since joining the Whites last year. (Bild - in German)