Football gossip: Tuchel, Can, Griezmann, Lewandowski, Sinclair, De Vrij, Foden, Sancho

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel will replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager this summer. (Kicker - in German)

Tuchel will join Paris St-Germain instead, although Chelsea are also still interested in his services. (Sportbuzzer - in German)

Barcelona representatives will meet their Atletico Madrid counterparts in the next few days as they seek to complete a deal for 27-year-old forward Antoine Griezmann. (Sport - in Spanish)

Griezmann says he would like to play alongside Manchester United midfielder and France international team-mate Paul Pogba but that does not mean he wants to move to Old Trafford. (Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a "serious interest" in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, with an £87m bid planned for the 22-year-old Germany international. (Star)

Liverpool's 24-year-old German midfielder Emre Can will leave on a free transfer - with Manchester City and Juventus interested - unless his club improves his salary to £200,000 a week. (Sun)

Juventus will challenge Manchester United in trying to sign Arsenal's 27-year-old midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose contract expires at the end of next season. (Star)

Manchester United are interested in Celtic's 20-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. (Daily Record)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says calls for him to leave are down to "age discrimination". (Telegraph)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, will not leave the German champions this summer. Rummenigge says he will "take on any bet" that the reported Real Madrid target will be playing for the Bundesliga club next season. (Kicker - in German)

Inter Milan have beaten Manchester City and Barcelona to the signing of 26-year-old Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, who will join from Lazio on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester City's 17-year-old midfielder Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old forward Jadon Sancho were dropped from England's European Under-19 Championship qualifying win over Latvia on Saturday because they turned up late for training. (Telegraph)

Burnley defender James Tarkowski, 25, and Swansea centre-back Alfie Mawson, 24, could make their debuts for England against Italy on Tuesday. (Times - subscription required)

England manager Gareth Southgate is concerned by the fitness of Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, 29, and is set to leave Chelsea's 32-year-old centre-back Gary Cahill, Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 28, and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, out of his 2018 World Cup squad. (Sun)

Brighton and Bournemouth are interested in Celtic's 29-year-old English forward Scott Sinclair. (Mail)

Swansea are keen to turn the loan signing of 29-year-old Wales midfielder Andy King from Leicester into a permanent deal if they avoid relegation. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea says the ball for this summer's World Cup is "really strange" and "could have been made better". (AS)

Premier League clubs will delay the implementation of VAR for another season when they vote on the issue on 13 April. (Mirror)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min believes Spurs team-mate Harry Kane is the best player in the world. (Sky Sports)

Up to 42,000 fans are expected to attend Spain's open training session at the Wanda Metropolitano - Atletico Madrid's ground - on Monday. (AS)

Montpellier jokingly called for the FBI and French Ligue 1 to investigate why they have not been awarded a penalty for a year. (Montpellier on Twitter)

A tax tribunal ruling has gone against West Ham co-owner David Sullivan but he plans to appeal. (Times - subscription required)