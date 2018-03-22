Football gossip: Bellerin, Perez, Oblak, Caballero, Pirlo, Griezmann, Evans

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann wants his future resolved before he travels to this summer's World Cup with France. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona. (L'Equipe via Sky Sports)

Tottenham are considering triggering the £3m release clause in Jonny Evans' West Brom contract if the Baggies are relegated. The 30-year-old Northern Ireland defender could also be a target for Arsenal. (Telegraph)

Juventus will not move for Arsenal's Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin, 23, as they are confident of signing 28-year-old Italian defender Matteo Darmian from Manchester United. (Goal)

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, 29, wants to return to the Premier League side after a disappointing loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna. The Spaniard has been mocked by fans after a disappointing season at the La Liga side. (Independent)

Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak says he is unsure if he will remain at the club next season. Arsenal are keen on the 25-year-old as a replacement for 35-year-old Petr Cech. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea's Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 36, will remain at the club until June 2019, but Thibaut Courtois, 25, could still leave. Belgium international Courtois is out of contract at the end of the summer. (Goal)

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo could be given his first coaching role with the national team if either Carlo Ancelotti or Antonio Conte take over as manager. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia)

Paris St-Germain want Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to replace Unai Emery at the end of the season. (ESPN)

'They've finally dragged themselves into the 21st century' Manchester United announce plans for a senior women's team

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a session that is open to the public. (Yahoo Sports)

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, 21, will win £17,000 for his grandfather if he plays for England against the Netherlands or Italy. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Stoke's 29-year-old Dutch defender Erik Pieters has apologised for breaking a curfew and going to a night club the evening before Stoke's match with Everton last weekend. (Stoke Sentinel)

Back pages