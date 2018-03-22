BBC Sport - Sport Relief 2018: How depression drove Debbie to take on the Mother Of All Challenges
How depression drove Debbie to take on the Mother Of All Challenges
50-year-old mum Debbie explains to Alex Jones how experiencing severe depression made her determined to take on Sport Relief's Mother Of All Challenges - five days of gruelling challenges to raise life-changing money and awareness of important issues around maternal health.
