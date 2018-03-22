50-year-old mum Debbie explains to Alex Jones how experiencing severe depression made her determined to take on Sport Relief's Mother Of All Challenges - five days of gruelling challenges to raise life-changing money and awareness of important issues around maternal health.

To hear more from Debbie and the other mums on how they got on, listen to Darren Campbell's Get Inspired, Thursday 22 March, 20:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live.

Find out more about Sport Relief 2018 and how you can donate.