BBC Sport - Sport Relief 2018: Jonny Wilkinson teaches Harry Kane how to take a 'proper' penalty

  • From the section Sport

In a bid to help England win the 2018 World Cup, John Bishop and 2003 England Rugby World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson guide Harry Kane through the steps of how to take a 'proper' penalty.

You can see the full John Bishop's 'Spirit of 66' sketch during Sport Relief's big night of TV, Friday 23 March, 19:00 GMT on BBC One.

Find out more about Sport Relief 2018 and how you can donate.

