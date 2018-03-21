BBC Sport - Sport Relief 2018: Sir Geoff Hurst shows Dele Alli & Eric Dier how to properly celebrate

'Definitely no dabs' - Hurst shows Alli & Dier how to celebrate

  • From the section Sport

In a bid to help England win the 2018 World Cup, John Bishop enlists the help of Sir Geoff Hurst to show current stars Dele Alli and Eric Dier how to properly celebrate.

You can see the full John Bishop's 'Spirit of 66' sketch during Sport Relief's big night of TV, Friday 23 March, 19:00 GMT on BBC One.

Find out more about Sport Relief 2018 and how you can donate.

Top videos

Video

'Definitely no dabs' - Hurst shows Alli & Dier how to celebrate

  • From the section Sport
Video

Wilkinson teaches Kane how to take a 'proper' penalty

  • From the section Sport
Video

Highlights: Scotland miss out on 2019 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Did this controversial wicket cost Scotland a World Cup place?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Have you ever seen a more blatant dive than this?

Video

Ouch! Lewis takes direct hit from team-mate

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dear F1: Please, please, PLEASE be more unpredictable

Video

Barcelona women target Champions League trophy

Video

Salford's Littlejohn finishes off brilliant 50m attack

Video

Out! Scotland remove Gayle with first ball of match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot badminton rally

Video

Quarter-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired