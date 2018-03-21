Football gossip: Varane, Alderweireld, Shaqiri, Bale, Dybala

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 24, for £50m. (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with midfielder Paul Pogba's "disrespectful" actions when interrupting the Manchester United manager's TV interview with Match of the Day following the 2-1 win over Liverpool earlier this month. (Sun)

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, who has a £25m release clause in his contract. (Mirror)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 24, says he wants to play for "a very big club" next season. The German international's contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season. (Suddeutsche Zeitung, via Liverpool Echo)

As a replacement for Can, Liverpool are confident of signing £50m-rated midfielder Jorginho, 26, from Napoli. (Mirror)

Arsenal will be expected to pay at least £35m if they want to signing defender Ruben Dias, 20, from Portuguese side Benfica. (Record, via Football London)

Southampton manager Mark Hughes want to sign midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 26, from former club Stoke for £20m. (Star)

Thriving amid chaos How Blackpool's youngsters are chasing FA Youth Cup success

Everton are monitoring full-back Luke Shaw's situation at Manchester United and sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in the FA Cup against Brighton. (ESPN)

Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, 25, is set to sign for Everton on a free transfer in the summer, should the Merseysiders fail to bring in Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26. (Turkish-Football.com)

Burnley will head the chase to sign West Brom defender Craig Dawson, 27, for £10m once the Baggies' relegation to the Championship is confirmed. Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are also interested. (Mirror)

Real Madrid have accepted an offer of £113m for winger Gareth Bale, 28, from a Chinese Super League side, but the Welshman only wants to leave the La Liga club for another major European club. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Barcelona will send scouts to watch Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, 18, when the Netherlands international plays in friendlies against England and Portugal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid would have to pay £105m - double their current club record for a transfer - to sign striker Paulo Dybala, 24, from Juventus. (Mail)

Reading are considering former Swansea manager Paul Clement and Steve Cotterill, most recently at Birmingham, to replace Jaap Stam who was sacked on Wednesday. (Sky Sports)

Former Real Madrid striker Raul is set to become a youth coach at the Spanish club. (Marca)

Ex-Barcelona star Ronaldinho is to run for parliament in his home country of Brazil. (Mail)

Back pages

Best of Wednesday's gossip

Manchester United are concerned that Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is struggling to settle at the club and fear a repeat of the circumstances around Paris St-Germain and Argentina winger Angel di Maria's brief spell at Old Trafford. (Mail)

England coach Gareth Southgate has banned his players from eating Starbucks food - and having syrup in their cappuccinos - at the team hotel's cafe. (ESPN)

West Ham United are in a fresh legal dispute with London Stadium's landlords over who should pay for a series of costs including providing draught beer, Sky TV and hospitality staff. (The Times - subscription required)

Tottenham are resigned to losing Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, this summer but will demand 50m euros (£44m). (HLN - in Dutch)

Liverpool are yet to make a move for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, 25, but the Brazilian is not close to signing a new deal at the Italian club. (Sun)