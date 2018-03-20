BBC Sport - Cardiff Blues delighted with John Mulvihill's 'pedigree'

  • From the section Wales

Australian John Mulvihill will succeed Danny Wilson as the new head coach of Cardiff Blues.

The region's chief executive, Richard Holland says they are "delighted" with the appointment.

He said Mulvihill has a "vast pedigree" in developing players and has worked with some impressive names such as David Pocock and Matt Giteau.

Australian John Mulvihill named new coach

