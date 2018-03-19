World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most visual sport photographs taken from around the world this week:

Jordan Poole #2 and Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate Poole's 3-point buzzer beater for a 64-63 win over the Houston Cougars during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena on March 17, 2018
College basketball team Michigan Wolverines celebrate Jordan Poole's three point buzzer-beater for a 64-63 win over the Houston Cougars during the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
A general view inside the stadium as flagbearers walk through during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on March 18, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
The flags of all the competing nations are projected onto fans during the flagbearers' procession at the closing ceremony of the Winter Paralympics at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. (Linnea Rheborg / Getty Images)
Leela Krischna from India takes a rest after a surfing session in March 2018 in Unstad, northern Norway, Lofoten islands, within the Arctic Circle. Air temperature was -13&deg;C, water temperature 4&deg;C.
Leela Krischna from India admires the snow after a surfing session in Unstad, northern Norway, where the air temperature was -13°C, but the water temperature a mild 4°C. The Lofoten islands are situated within the Arctic Circle. (Oliver Morin / AFP / Getty Images)
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina holds up the trophy after his victory over Roger Federer of Switzerland in the ATP final during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 18, 2018 in Indian Wells, California
Juan Martin del Potro ended world number one Roger Federer's 17-match unbeaten run to claim the BNP Paribas Open title at Indian Wells. The injury-plagued Argentine is the first player to be beat Federer this year (Harry How/Getty Images)
Pakistani men compete in a weekly Graeco-Roman wrestling competition in Dubai on March 16, 2018
Two men compete in a traditional Pakistani wrestling match in Dubai. Known as kushti (or dangal) the rules are rather simple (although they do vary from village to village). Two fighters scrap it out (for approx 10 to 15 minutes) looking to pin the opponent's shoulders and hips to the ground simultaneously - although victory can also be achieved by knockout, stoppage or submission. (Karim Sahib / AFP / Getty Images)
Timo Barthel and Florian Fandler of Germany compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform final during day one of the FINA Diving World Series Fuji at Shizuoka Prefectural Fuji Swimming Pools on March 15, 2018 in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Timo Barthel and Florian Fandler compete in the men's 10m Synchro Platform final at the FINA Diving World Series in Fuji, Japan. The German pair came last. Great Britain's Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow won bronze. (Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images)
The crowd watch the horses going to post for the first race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on March 16, 2018
Cheltenham, the home of jump racing, set a new record total attendance of 262,637 over the four-day festival. It is estimated that more than £400m was staked on races, with 8,000 gallons of tea and 265,000 pints of Guinness consumed. (Glyn Kirk / AFP /Getty Images)
Pedro of Chelsea kicks the corner flag as he celebrates scoring their second goal during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on March 18, 2018 in Leicester, England.
Pedro kicks the corner flag as he celebrates scoring Chelsea's winning goal against Leicester in extra time during the FA Cup quarter-final. They will now play Southampton for a place in May's final. (Michael Regan / Getty Images)
Hassan Hamada of Egypt competes in men's high jump final during 10th Fazza International IPC Athletics Grand Prix Competition - World Para Athletics Grand Prix on March 16, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Hassan Hamada competes in the men's high jump final during the 10th Fazza International IPC Athletics Grand Prix Competition in Dubai. The Egyptian won by clearing a height of 1.76m. (Tom Dulat / Getty Images)
Skiers compete during the first stage of the 33rd edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition.
Described as the Tour de France of ski mountaineering racing, the Pierra Menta competition, set in the beautiful Beaufortain region of France, sees thousands of skiers complete around 10,000m of uphill and downhill skiing across four days. (Jeff Pachoud / AFP) - For more news related images like this check out the the BBC News week in pictures.

All photographs are subject to copyright.

