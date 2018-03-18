Football gossip: Silva, Pope, Lewandowski, Young, Neymar, Shaw

Real Madrid have agreed a deal in principle to sign Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, from Bayern Munich next season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Burnley are willing to double goalkeeper Nick Pope's wages to stave off interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle. The 25-year-old, who has been called up to the England squad for the first time, is currently on £15,000 a week at Turf Moor. (Sun)

Manchester United have triggered a 12-month extension to keep full-back Ashley Young, 32, at the club until 2019. (Mail)

As many as 10 Manchester United first-team players including the retiring Michael Carrick, 36, and the out-of-contract midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 30, and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, could leave Old Trafford this summer. (Express)

Some Manchester United players believe full-back Luke Shaw, 22, is being "bullied" by manager Jose Mourinho after being singled out for criticism following their FA Cup win over Brighton on Saturday. (Telegraph)

Midfielder Nemanja Matic said that Mourinho's high standards can make him "very difficult" to work with - but added that he enjoys playing under the "special" Portuguese. (Independent)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 25, has urged team-mate Andres Iniesta to stay at the club. The midfielder is considering a move to play in China. (Sky Sports)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva says he is "sure" Brazilian forward Neymar will stay with the club, despite the 26-year-old being linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Canal+ via ESPN)

Neymar has asked PSG for a pay rise in order to keep him at the club for a second season. (Times - subscription required)

West Brom want to sign Numancia's Spanish striker Guillermo, 24, for £2m next season as the club face relegation to the Championship. (Sun)

Former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell says he had an interview for the manager's job at Grimsby Town but was turned down by League Two side because of a lack of experience. (Sky Sports)

