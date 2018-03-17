Football gossip: Enrique, Pogba, Draxler, Son, Bale, Alisson, Silva, Fred

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is holding off on a deal to become the new Chelsea manager as he is waiting to see what will happen at Arsenal. (Sunday Star)

Liverpool want to sign £70m-rated Roma keeper Alisson, but Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian. (Sunday Mirror)

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is also trying to persuade the club's board to sign Paris St-Germain's German winger Julian Draxler, 24, at the end of the season. (Sunday Express)

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future has been thrown into doubt with the £89m France midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, understood to be sounding out potential buyers for the 25-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are set to surpass Manchester United's bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fred. (Sunday Star)

Championship leaders Wolves are planning an audacious bid to beat Arsenal to the signing of 22-year-old AC Milan's Portuguese striker Andre Silva, who is rated at £34m. (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham are set to offer forward Son Heung-min, 25, a new and improved contract as a reward for the South Korean's scintillating form this season. (Talksport)

Zinedine Zidane has dismissed the suggestion that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, may be unhappy at Real Madrid. (Mail on Sunday)

Paris St-Germain boss Unai Emery has opened up on Neymar's rumoured exit from the club, hinting a deal for the 26-year-old Brazilian with Real Madrid isn't out of the question. (Sun on Sunday)

Antonio Conte has dismissed the suggestion that Chelsea could lose star players such as Eden Hazard, 27, should the club fail to secure Champions League football for next season. (London Evening Standard)

Former Chelsea defender John Terry, 37, wants to play on next season with Championship promotion-chasers Aston Villa, meaning he could make a Premier League return. (People)

Stoke boss Paul Lambert dropped Erik Pieters for Saturday's clash with Everton after the Dutch defender broke a club curfew. (Mirror)

Leicester City defender Wes Morgan, 34, says that winning the FA Cup would be "the last tick in the box for me". (Sunday Telegraph)

