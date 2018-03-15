Football gossip: Ramsey, Iniesta, Martial, Hazard, Wilshere, Ibrahimovic

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Arsenal's 27-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has only one year left on his current contract and is yet to commit to a new deal. (Mirror)

Barcelona believe Andres Iniesta will leave the club to join a team in China when the 33-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season. (Sport)

Juventus have held a meeting with Anthony Martial's agents. The Italian club are determined to sign Manchester United's 22-year-old French striker. (Premium Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea fear forward Eden Hazard and keeper Thibaut Courtois could follow boss Antonio Conte in leaving the club if they fail to finish in the top four. The Belgium internationals are both likely to targeted by Real Madrid, with Paris St-Germain also watching closely. (Mirror)

Real Betis believe Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere encouraged their interest in him as part of a strategy to get a good deal in new contract negotiations with the Gunners. (Sun)

Manchester United cancelled a players' trip to the Cheltenham Festival after the side's Champions League exit on Tuesday. (Independent)

Asked whether he plans to feature for Sweden at this summer's World Cup, Manchester United's 36-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said: "If I want to, I'll be there." (Daily Mail)

Ex-Romania striker Adrian Mutu, who played under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, has claimed Ibrahimovic is not really injured but is out of the Manchester United team because of a dispute with the Portuguese. (Telekom Sport - in Romanian)

Arsenal plan to hand their 25-year-old Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny a new contract. (Mirror)

Danny Ward's passport was lost in the post during his application for a Chinese visa and the 24-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper will be unable to travel with Wales for the China Cup as a result. (Times - subscription required)

West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold intend to attend the club's next home match despite the violent fan protests at London Stadium last week. (Sun)

Five members of stadium security were injured by Marseille fans who had travelled for Thursday's Europa League match at Spanish side Athletic Bilbao. (El Periodico - in Spanish)

Between 100 and 150 Lyon 'ultras' attacked police outside the French team's home stadium before Thursday's Europa League tie with CSKA Moscow. (L'Equipe - in French)

Spanish prosecutors are calling for former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso, now retired, to be jailed for eight and a half years for tax fraud. (El Mundo - in Spanish)

