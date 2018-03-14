Football gossip: Mourinho, Willian, Asamoah, Can, Puel, Brewster, Tarkowski

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to clash with the club's senior officials over his summer transfer budget and, with tensions rising, Paris St-Germain might try to tempt him to France. (Mirror)

Mourinho has decided on four key targets, and as many seven of his current squad could be sold. (Independent)

United want to sign Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian this summer, with the 29-year-old expected to cost about £60m. (Sun)

Leicester manager Claude Puel is expected to be given a significant transfer budget this summer. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea are keen to sign Juventus' 29-year-old Ghana full-back Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer when his contract runs out in the summer. (Sun)

Bayern Munich are interested in Liverpool's 24-year-old Germany midfielder Emre Can - as are Juventus.(Mirror)

Vitesse Arnhem want to keep Chelsea's 19-year-old English midfielder Mason Mount for another season. (VL - in Dutch)

Manchester City are set to sign a £45m-a-year sponsorship deal with Puma. Their current deal with Nike is worth £18m a year. (Sun)

Liverpool's 17-year-old forward Rhian Brewster will be promoted into the first-team squad when he returns from injury for the start of next season. (Telegraph)

Burnley's 25-year-old defender James Tarkowski is set to receive his first call-up to the England team. (Times - subscription required)

Fifa has expanded its investigation into whether Manchester City broke rules on signing youth players. The club could be punished with a transfer ban if found guilty of wrongdoing. (Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil had to spend the night in a hotel in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport because he could not find his passport when he landed from Spain on Tuesday. (El Pais - in Spanish)

Stoke record signing Giannelli Imbula has been named in the DR Congo squad, his first international call-up. The 25-year-old midfielder is on loan at French club Toulouse. (Stoke Sentinel)

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min could miss the start of next season if South Korea decide to include him as one of three overage players in their under-23 squad for the Asian Games. (Evening Standard)

West Ham manager David Moyes stood up in defence of his players' holiday break in Florida break this week, amid opposition from the club's board. (Mirror)

