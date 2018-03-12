Football gossip: Silva, Donnarumma, Kenedy, Gudmundsson, Neymar

Former Watford boss Marco Silva is among the candidates for the Southampton manager's job after they sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday. (Mail)

Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 19, in case Belgium international Thibaut Courtois, 25, leaves Stamford Bridge. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport)

Newcastle will try to sign on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy on a permanent deal but will have to pay up to £15m for the 22-year-old Brazilian. (Mirror)

Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton are all interested in 27-year-old Burnley and Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson. (Sun)

Barcelona have had a deal in place for months to sign France forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, with Atletico Madrid failing to agree terms on a contract extension. (Le10sport.com - in French)

West Brom want manager Alan Pardew to stay his role, but plan to name a new boss in the summer. (Mirror)

Arsenal are eyeing Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri after being impressed by how he masterminded Tottenham's Champions League exit. (Star)

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers should succeed Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss. (Sky Sports, via Express)

Arsenal are ready to sell Hector Bellerin to help fund their rebuilding plans, but want £50m for the 22-year-old right-back. Juventus are interested in signing the Spaniard. (Mail)

Philippe Coutinho says he would love 26-year-old Brazil forward Neymar to return to Barcelona. Neymar joined PSG from Barca for £198m last summer, before compatriot Coutinho, 25, moved to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in January. (Mail)

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has apologised for "sexist and unacceptable" comments he made to a female journalist after his side's Serie A match on Sunday. (Mail)

Back pages

Best of Monday's gossip

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, is set to leave Real Madrid this summer, with a return to the Premier League likely. (Diario Gol)

The La Liga side are interested in Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, 25, as a replacement for Bale but have been told they would have to pay 160m euros (£142m) for the Egypt forward. (El Confidencial)

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, this summer. (ESPN)

But RB Leipzig's 22-year-old Germany forward Timo Werner has told United and Liverpool to forget abut trying to sign him this summer. (Mirror)

England are concerned about the fitness of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, for this summer's World Cup after he was pictured wearing a protective boot after injuring his ankle against Bournemouth. (Sun)

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 26, is one of Paris St-Germain's top summer targets. (Canal + via Goal.com)