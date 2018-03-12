World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most visual sport photographs taken from around the world this week:

Sydney, Australia, March 7: Dothraki, Redzel, Emperor's Way and Ravi of Australian horse racing stable Snowden racing, have a swim at Botany Bay. (Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, March 8: Max Gawn of the Melbourne Demons reaches into the orange sunset sky to compete for a ball during an Aussie rules football match against St Kilda Saints. (Getty Images)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 10: UAE's Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi and Xavier Panseri of France battle the tough desert terrain during the Dubai International Baja race. (Getty Images)

Mosul, Iraq, March 8: Iraqi women take part in a symbolic 900m-run to mark International Women's Day in the city of Mosul, eight months after Iraqi forces retook the northern Iraqi city from so-called Islamic State (IS) jihadists. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 11: College basketball player Darnell Foreman of the Pennsylvania Quakers sits atop the basket after his side won the Men's Ivy League Championship Tournament. Pennsylvania defeated Harvard Quakers 68-65 to seal the victory. (Getty Images)

Florence, Italy, March 8: Crowds gather outside Santa Croce church in Florence during the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died of suspected cardiac arrest before the Serie A match at Udinese on 4 March. (EPA)

Innisbrook Resort, Florida, US, March 11: Spectators try by any means necessary to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship. (Getty Images)

Rural India, March: Young women with visual impairments learn the techniques of self-defence through Judo. Several women have gone on to compete in national championships, winning medals and mentoring other visually impaired women in their area. (Arko Datto/Noor/Sightsavers)

Takengon, Indonesia, March 10: Young jockeys ride their mounts during the traditional horse racing at Takengon, Aceh province. The race was started in the Dutch colonial era to celebrate the annual harvest season. (Getty Images)

Gangneung, South Korea, March 12: United States' Rico Roman of United States scores past Czech goaltender Martin Kudela during the men's ice hockey preliminary round on day three of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Games. (Getty Images)

