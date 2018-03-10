Football gossip: Neymar, Lemar, Umtiti, Kante, Lewandowski

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar regrets leaving Barcelona and the 26-year-old Brazil international has told the Spanish club he wants to return in 2019. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester City are ready to enter the race to sign Monaco's France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 22. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are considering activating 24-year-old Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti's £54m release clause this summer. (Talksport)

United may also make a summer move for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, having watched the 29-year-old Greece international several times in recent weeks. (Mirror)

Chelsea's 26-year-old France midfielder N'Golo Kante has little interest in moving to Paris St-Germain this summer despite being one of the Ligue 1 leaders' main transfer targets. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, 22, is closing in on a move to Juventus. (Bleacher Report, via Mirror)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is open to a move, with Real Madrid and Chelsea frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old Poland international. (Bleacher Report)

England boss Gareth Southgate is ready to make Tottenham striker Harry Kane captain for the World Cup. (Star)

West Ham are keen on Trabzonspor midfielder Okay Yokuslu. The 23-year-old is also a target for Sevilla. (AS - in Spanish)

West Brom are also scouting Yokuslu, who has played five times for Turkey. (Milliyet - in Turkish)

Paris St-Germain are looking to strengthen their left-back position, with Fulham's England Under-19 international Ryan Sessegnon, 17, and 27-year-old Brazilian Alex Sandro of Juventus on their list of targets. (Talksport)

Brighton have joined Crystal Palace and West Ham in targeting Lille's French midfielder Ibrahim Amadou, 24. (Le10 Sport, via Sun)

England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, has revealed he is "no closer" to agreeing an extension to his Arsenal contract, which expires in three months' time. (Independent)

Everton's Spanishstriker Sandro Ramirez, 22, has reiterated his desire to stay at Sevilla permanently, having joined the La Liga club on loan in January. (Liverpool Echo)

England striker Harry Kane, 24, has pledged to stay at Tottenham for at least one more season, but the club face a fight to keep Belgium centre-back Toby Alderweireld, 29, and 27-year-old England left-back Danny Rose, with Manchester United interested. (Sun)

Kane is set to be named England captain for the World Cup ahead of Jordan Henderson and Gary Cahill. (Star)

French giants Paris St-Germain want Chelsea's Antonio Conte as their next manager. (L'Equipe - in French)

The Ligue 1 leaders are also keen on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Talksport)

Manchester United's hierarchy are fully behind manager Jose Mourinho and will sell players who do not fit the Portuguese's approach. (Independent)

