Football gossip: Conte, Pochettino, Lewandowski, Koulibaly

French giants Paris St-Germain want Chelsea's Antonio Conte as their next manager. (L'equipe)

The Ligue 1 leaders are also keen on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Talksport)

Manchester United's hierarchy are fully behind manager Jose Mourinho and will sell players who do not fit the Portuguese's approach. (Independent)

Chelsea and Real Madrid are leading the race to sign 29-year-old Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, and the Poland international is open to a move away from Germany this summer. (Bleacher Report)

Chelsea have become favourites to sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested in the 26-year-old. (Star)

'There is a gap to the best, and Neville has to close it' Why the experience of the SheBelieves Cup was the next best thing to winning it...

Barcelona are concerned a rival club could meet 30-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi's £625m release clause. (Mail)

However, the La Liga giants are not interested in re-signing Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 22, from Arsenal this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barca are going to go head-to-head with rivals Real Madrid to sign Bayern Munich's Austria full-back David Alaba, 25. (Calciomercato.com)

German champions Bayern have joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Bordeaux's 21-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton are all considering a move for Basel forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, 23. The Norway international scored against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ESPN)

If striker Anthony Martial scores against Liverpool on Saturday, Manchester United will have to pay the France international's former club Monaco nearly £9m as a result of a clause in the 22-year-old's contract. (Times - subscription required)

AC Milan have confirmed that Napoli's Spanishgoalkeeper Pepe Reina, 35, is a summer target, with speculation still surrounding 19-year-old Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma's future. (Sky Sport Italia, via Goal.com)

Ajax's Netherlands Under-21winger Justin Kluivert, 18, is flattered by talk of Lionel Messi wanting him at Barcelona. (FourFourTwo)

The agent of Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto says the 22-year-old Czech Republic international "will definitely talk" to Arsenal. (RMC Sport, via Football 365)

Back pages

Best of Thursday's gossip

Germany coach Joachim Low, 58, is the leading candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, if the Frenchman leaves the club this summer. (ESPN)

There is growing resentment in the Arsenal dressing room towards those earning the highest wages at the club. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is still waiting on the offer of a new contract, even though the Spain international, 27, has just 16 months to run on his current deal. (Yahoo)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could keep his job even if they fail to secure a top-four finish - as long as he stops moaning about transfers. (Sun)

Fulham's 17-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon favours a move to Tottenham, but the England Under-19 international is attracting interest from several Premier League sides. (Mirror)