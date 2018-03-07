Football gossip: Low, Sessegnon, Martial, Can, Rakitic, Calvert-Lewin

Germany coach Joachim Low, 58, is the leading candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, if the Frenchman leaves the club this summer. (ESPN)

There is growing resentment in the Gunners dressing room towards those earning the highest wages at the Premier League club. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is still waiting on the offer of a new contract, despite the 27-year-old Spain international having just 16 months left to run on his current deal. (Yahoo)

Fulham's 17-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon favours a move to Tottenham, but the England Under-19 international is attracting interest from several Premier League sides. (Mirror)

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 20, is being considered for a surprise England call-up in the build-up to this summer's World Cup. (Mirror)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can's agent has "blocked all negotiations" regarding the 24-year-old Germany international's future. (Express)

Manchester United are planning fresh contract talks with 22-year-old France forward Anthony Martial. (ESPN)

Liverpool's hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic have been dented with the La Liga leaders now keen to hold on to the Croatia international, 29. (AS, via Talksport)

Newcastle are the favourites to sign Porto's 36-year-old former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas on a free transfer this summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all interested in Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou, 24, who is a former France youth international. (Le 10 Sport, via Croydon Advertiser)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is ready to leave the Anfield club, with Napoli and Borussia Dortmund both considering moves for the 30-year-old. (DH - in French)

AC Milan are interested in signing Porto defender Ivan Marcano when the 30-year-old Spaniard's contract expires in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Sunderland's English defender Michael Ledger, 20, is set to sign a two-year deal with Norwegian side Notodden FK. (Sunderland Echo)

Margate forward Jordan Chiedozie, 23, was sent off against Leiston for laughing at an opposition player falling over. (Kent Live)

Manchester United are keen to sign Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, but face competition for the 25-year-old French midfielder from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal. (Mirror)

Former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert is in talks with League One Oxford United about becoming the club's new manager. (Sun)

Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Monaco for 22-year-old France winger Thomas Lemar. (Le 10 Sport, via Metro)

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Juventus' France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 30, this summer. (Star)

Watford, Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham are all interested in Benfica's 23-year-old midfielder Bryan Cristante. However, the Italian is first expected to complete a move to Atalanta, where he is currently on loan. (Tuttosport, via Watford Observer)