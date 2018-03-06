Football gossip: Doucoure, Kluivert, Lemar, Matuidi, Cristante, Wenger

Manchester United are keen to sign Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, but face competition for the 25-year-old French midfielder from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal. (Mirror)

Former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert is in talks with League One Oxford United about becoming the club's new manager. (Sun)

Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Monaco for 22-year-old France winger Thomas Lemar. (Le 10 Sport, via Metro)

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Juventus' France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 30, this summer. (Star)

Watford, Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham are all interested in Benfica's 23-year-old midfielder Bryan Cristante. However, the Italian is first expected to complete a move to Atalanta, where he is currently on loan. (Tuttosport, via Watford Observer)

Argentina forward Pablo Dybala, 24, a target for Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, will sign a new five-year deal with Juventus that does not include a release clause. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made finding a long-term successor to Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 32, his priority this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust are set to meet with chief executive Ivan Gazidis this weekend to present findings of a survey in which 88% of fans who voted want the club to sack manager Arsene Wenger this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour says Gunners owner Stan Kroenke is not worried about the club's results, just making money. (Talksport)

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is no longer on Paris St-Germain's wanted list, according to French football writer Julien Laurens. (5 live Football Daily)

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso says former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique "would be good for any club", with the Spaniard linked as a replacement for Blues manager Antonio Conte. (Cope, via Mirror)

Schalke midfielder Max Meyer could join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. The 22-year-old Germany international's contract expires in June. (Bild, via Mail)

Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba, 25, is open to a move to Barcelona, with the Austria international saying he can "imagine looking for a new challenge". (Kurier, via IBT)

Juventus are not prepared to sell 29-year-old Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado at any price. (Calciomercato)

The Spanish state-run pools, La Quiniela, has decided to mark International Women's Day on 8 March by including games from the Liga Iberdrola women's professional league on this weekend's coupon. (AS)

Concerns over the future of National League side Dagenham and Redbridge are growing after two potential new investors withdrew their interest. (London Evening Standard)

Back pages

Best of Tuesday's gossip

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes he is the best man to take the club forward, and has told his coaching staff that he will not step down this summer. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, 22, is furious with Wenger after he was dropped for the Brighton game on Sunday when the team was named just two hours before kick-off. (Sun)

Chelsea's Belgium international forward Eden Hazard, 27, is stalling on signing a new contract in the hope Real Madrid make a move for him. (Mail)

Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have all sent scouts to watch Napoli's £60m-rated Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26. (Sun)

Southampton will sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino at the end of the season, even if they survive in the Premier League. Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic and FK Ostersunds boss Graham Potter have been lined up as replacements. (Mirror)