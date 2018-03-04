Football gossip: Wenger, Arteta, Henry, William, Tah, Neymar

Everton want Arsene Wenger to take over as manager if he is sacked by Arsenal. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri believes he is the best candidate to help the Toffees rebuild. (Star)

The Blues are also interested in bringing former Arsenal player Mikel Arteta into the managerial set up. (Mirror)

Arsenal want Wenger's successor to be a head coach, rather than a manager, which would help Wenger's replacement focus on coaching and a return to the Champions League. (Sun)

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry says he would "always say yes" if he was asked to replace Wenger. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says that criticism of his move to Anfield from Arsenal is "stupid". The 24-year-old added that the comments "won't shake me". (Mirror)

Chelsea's Brazilianforward Willian, 29, says he wants to stay at the Premier League club, despite interest from Manchester United. (Planeta Sportv - in Portuguese)

Tottenham are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's German defender Jonathan Tah, 22, as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld. Spurs have been unable to agree a new contract with the 29-year-old. (Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain will not sell Neymar in the summer, says sporting director Antero Henrique, despite the 26-year-old forward being linked with Real Madrid. (Goal via L'Equipe)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he "does not know much" about his side's Monday night opponents Manchester United. (Sun)

