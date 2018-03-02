Football gossip: Bellerin, Wenger, Jorginho, Fellaini, Balotelli, Khazri, Sessegnon

Juventus want to sign Arsenal's 22-year-old Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin, who could be open to leaving the Gunners. (Guardian)

Peter Hill-Wood, the former Arsenal chairman who appointed Arsene Wenger as manager in 1996, now says "there probably ought to be a change of management". (Star)

Liverpool are keen to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho and have already made an approach for the 26-year-old Brazil-born Italy midfielder. (UOL Esporte - in Portuguese)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unsure whether 30-year-old Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini will stay beyond the end of his current contract this summer. (Mail)

There are Premier League clubs interested in signing Nice's 27-year-old Italian striker Mario Balotelli, says the player's agent. (Mail)

Sunderland are hoping to profit from high interest from Ligue 1 in their 27-year-old Tunisia midfielder Wahbi Khazri, who is currently on loan at Rennes. (Northern Echo)

Fulham's 17-year-old £50m-rated English full-back Ryan Sessegnon says Luke Shaw was his football idol growing up. (Telegraph)

Manchester City's 23-year-old French full-back Benjamin Mendy is hoping to return from injury for the Manchester derby on 7 April. (Telegraph)

In a Tuesday dressing-room meeting from which manager Arsene Wenger was absent, senior Arsenal players addressed the club's recent slide, with one saying his children had asked him why the Gunners were so bad. (Guardian)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he is open to the idea of signing a contract extension. (Evening Standard)

New Brazilian signing Lucas Moura still has to adjust to Tottenham's style of play, manager Mauricio Pochettino says. (ESPN)