Snow and freezing weather disrupt sporting programme across UK

West Ham face a 380-mile round trip to Swansea

West Ham manager David Moyes says he has concerns about getting to Swansea for Saturday's Premier League game, as the UK remains gripped by snow.

Dozens of the weekend's sporting fixtures are already postponed, with some being switched to Sunday.

Many clubs are carrying out inspections on Friday, with most of the UK under severe weather warnings until Saturday.

"The Met Office is saying people shouldn't travel, especially through Cardiff and down the M4," Moyes said.

"It is a concern at the moment and I'm guessing it shouldn't be any different for football teams and fans. I think the Premier League may need to look at that," he added.

At 10:00 GMT on Friday, a Premier League spokesman told BBC Sport that there were no concerns about any of Saturday's seven games going ahead, although Southampton are monitoring conditions at St Mary's closely.

Hampshire is one of the counties worst-affected by heavy snow

Three of Friday's Super League games have been postponed, with St Helens and Wakefield moving their games to Sunday.

Saturday's Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hamilton is off, as is Ipswich Town's game at home to Hull City and Sheffield United against Burton Albion in the Championship.

Six matches in League One and five games in League Two are postponed, but the number is likely to rise with pitch inspections at many EFL clubs taking place over the next few hours.

Friday's Pro14 games at Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Ulster are also off.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs' top-of-the-table Premiership match against Saracens has been put back 24 hours to Sunday (15:00 GMT).

All jump racing meetings across Britain have been abandoned until Sunday at the earliest.

The Scottish Ski & Boarder Cross Championships, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, have been cancelled after heavy snow caused roads to be closed around the Glenshee Ski Centre, in the Cairngorms National Park.

The Scottish Championship fixtures between Dundee United and St Mirren and Dunfermline and Livingston are both postponed and the lower leagues in Scotland have been badly hit.

But officials are hopeful that the majority of the Scottish Cup sixth round ties will go ahead as planned.

"There are no pitch inspections scheduled at this stage, but we are in close contact with all clubs, police and local authorities to review all matches on a case-by-case basis," said a Scottish FA spokesman.

"As always, the safety of supporters, players and staff is our top priority."

The National League programme in England has been seriously affected with only Dover against Leyton Orient remaining on, but Sunday's BBL Trophy final between Sheffield Sharks and Leicester Riders in Glasgow still goes ahead.

The UK Open darts tournament in Minehead will begin as scheduled on Friday, but no fans are allowed to attend because of "safety concerns".

The UK Open in Somerset will be played behind closed doors

Exeter's games with Chesterfield at St James Park was called off after several inches of snow fell in the city on Thursday

Postponed sporting events

Friday, 2 March

Super League:

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants - rearranged for Sunday at 15:00 GMT

St Helens v Salford Red Devils - rearranged for Sunday at 16:00 GMT

Pro14:

Cardiff Blues v Benetton

Edinburgh v Munster

Ulster v Glasgow

Scottish Championship:

Dundee United v St Mirren

Saturday, 3 March

Premiership:

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - rearranged for Sunday at 15:00 GMT

Scottish Premiership:

St Johnstone v Hamilton

Championship:

Ipswich Town v Hull City

Sheffield United v Burton Albion

League One:

Blackpool v Northampton Town

Bradford v Portsmouth

Gillingham v Rotherham

Oxford United v Fleetwood

Rochdale v Plymouth

Shrewsbury v Peterborough

League Two:

Barnet v Port Vale

Cheltenham v Notts County

Exeter v Chesterfield

Newport v Accrington

Swindon v Yeovil

National League:

Aldershot v Hartlepool

Barrow v Eastleigh

Boreham Wood v Macclesfield

Chester v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham

Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge

FC Halifax v Sutton United

Maidenhead United v Woking

Solihull Moors v Maidstone

Torquay v AFC Fylde

Tranmere v Gateshead

Scottish Championship:

Dunfermline v Livingston

Scottish League 1

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Albion Rovers v Queen's Park

Scottish League 2

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Clyde v Elgin City

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir