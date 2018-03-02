Snow and freezing weather disrupt sporting programme across UK
West Ham manager David Moyes says he has concerns about getting to Swansea for Saturday's Premier League game, as the UK remains gripped by snow.
Dozens of the weekend's sporting fixtures are already postponed, with some being switched to Sunday.
Many clubs are carrying out inspections on Friday, with most of the UK under severe weather warnings until Saturday.
"The Met Office is saying people shouldn't travel, especially through Cardiff and down the M4," Moyes said.
"It is a concern at the moment and I'm guessing it shouldn't be any different for football teams and fans. I think the Premier League may need to look at that," he added.
At 10:00 GMT on Friday, a Premier League spokesman told BBC Sport that there were no concerns about any of Saturday's seven games going ahead, although Southampton are monitoring conditions at St Mary's closely.
Three of Friday's Super League games have been postponed, with St Helens and Wakefield moving their games to Sunday.
Saturday's Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hamilton is off, as is Ipswich Town's game at home to Hull City and Sheffield United against Burton Albion in the Championship.
Six matches in League One and five games in League Two are postponed, but the number is likely to rise with pitch inspections at many EFL clubs taking place over the next few hours.
Friday's Pro14 games at Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Ulster are also off.
Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs' top-of-the-table Premiership match against Saracens has been put back 24 hours to Sunday (15:00 GMT).
All jump racing meetings across Britain have been abandoned until Sunday at the earliest.
The Scottish Ski & Boarder Cross Championships, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, have been cancelled after heavy snow caused roads to be closed around the Glenshee Ski Centre, in the Cairngorms National Park.
The Scottish Championship fixtures between Dundee United and St Mirren and Dunfermline and Livingston are both postponed and the lower leagues in Scotland have been badly hit.
But officials are hopeful that the majority of the Scottish Cup sixth round ties will go ahead as planned.
"There are no pitch inspections scheduled at this stage, but we are in close contact with all clubs, police and local authorities to review all matches on a case-by-case basis," said a Scottish FA spokesman.
"As always, the safety of supporters, players and staff is our top priority."
The National League programme in England has been seriously affected with only Dover against Leyton Orient remaining on, but Sunday's BBL Trophy final between Sheffield Sharks and Leicester Riders in Glasgow still goes ahead.
The UK Open darts tournament in Minehead will begin as scheduled on Friday, but no fans are allowed to attend because of "safety concerns".
Postponed sporting events
Friday, 2 March
Super League:
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants - rearranged for Sunday at 15:00 GMT
St Helens v Salford Red Devils - rearranged for Sunday at 16:00 GMT
Pro14:
Cardiff Blues v Benetton
Edinburgh v Munster
Ulster v Glasgow
Scottish Championship:
Dundee United v St Mirren
Saturday, 3 March
Premiership:
Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - rearranged for Sunday at 15:00 GMT
Scottish Premiership:
St Johnstone v Hamilton
Championship:
Ipswich Town v Hull City
Sheffield United v Burton Albion
League One:
Blackpool v Northampton Town
Bradford v Portsmouth
Gillingham v Rotherham
Oxford United v Fleetwood
Rochdale v Plymouth
Shrewsbury v Peterborough
League Two:
Barnet v Port Vale
Cheltenham v Notts County
Exeter v Chesterfield
Newport v Accrington
Swindon v Yeovil
National League:
Aldershot v Hartlepool
Barrow v Eastleigh
Boreham Wood v Macclesfield
Chester v Bromley
Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham
Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge
FC Halifax v Sutton United
Maidenhead United v Woking
Solihull Moors v Maidstone
Torquay v AFC Fylde
Tranmere v Gateshead
Scottish Championship:
Dunfermline v Livingston
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians v Stranraer
Albion Rovers v Queen's Park
Scottish League 2
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
Clyde v Elgin City
Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath
Peterhead v Stenhousemuir