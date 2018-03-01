Messages of support after Pedal to the Peaks called off

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James has braved the elements this week, but was faced a devastating blow this afternoon.

Snowmaggeddon is well and truly battering the United Kingdom and now it's claimed Sport Relief's Pedal to the Peaks challenge.

During this week's unseasonably cold weather, most of us have dreaded walking even a few steps in the sub-zero temperatures outside.

Commutes to work have been bordering on impossible, lakes have frozen over and the country has basically – in true British style – come to a standstill.

None of that fazed the fearless BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, though. He tackled the weather head on, embarking on a gruelling five-day challenge for Sport Relief that took in hundreds of miles' cycling and included climbs up three of the UK's highest mountains: Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

On Thursday afternoon, four days into the epic journey, Greg confessed to fellow DJ Adele Roberts live on air that the 'Beast from the East' snowstorm had defeated his efforts. On the advice of safety experts, the challenge was cancelled.

Ben Nevis was the last peak to be conquered, but a red alert weather warning in Scotland forced Greg and his team to call it a day.

The news was confirmed by Professor Greg Whyte who has joined Greg on the brutal challenge.

The devastating announcement was clearly a bitter pill to swallow, as listeners could clearly hear the 32-year-old getting emotional as he broke the news, following numerous meetings throughout the day.

BBC presenter Zoe Ball and British wheelchair athlete Mel Nicholls offered their support...

Even Dwayne Johnson sent Greg some love - although we're not sure if he's heard the news, but we'll let him off. He is The Rock after all... (And yes, we've used strategically-placed emojis to keep the tweet PG...)

BBC Radio 1 news presenter Chris Smith called Greg a "national treasure", and singer John Newman sent Greg some support...

And then came the messages of support from the general public, with well-wishes pouring in for Greg...

Of course, the news will be hard for Greg to digest, but safety is paramount. Most importantly, Greg's safe and sound!

Everyone at BBC Sport is sending you lots of love Greg! You've put in a monumental effort over the last few days – we're very proud of you.

Keep smiling - and keep warm!