Football gossip: Reus, Courtois, Lemina, Lanzini, Deulofeu, Barnes, Neymar

Tottenham are ready to bid for Borussia Dortmund's 28-year-old Germany forward Marco Reus. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid are both targeting Chelsea's 25-year-old keeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgium international's father met the French champions for informal talks this week. (RTBF, via London Evening Standard)

Planned contract renewal talks between Courtois and Chelsea have been put back until the summer. (Sun)

Liverpool are interested in signing Southampton's 24-year-old Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Arsenal should appoint Thierry Henry as their next manager. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Hoffenheim's 30-year-old boss Julian Nagelsmann is another contender to replace Wenger at Arsenal. (Mail)

West Ham plan to offer a new deal to Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini, 25, to ward off interest from Liverpool. (Evening Standard)

Watford's on-loan Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, 23, has suffered a stress fracture in his foot and is set to miss a substantial period of the season. (Hertfordshire Mercury)

Expansion of Barcelona's airport is not possible because "planes are not allowed to fly over Lionel Messi's house", according to Vueling president Javier Sanchez-Prieto. (Marca)

Austria manager Franco Foda is considering calling up Burnley's 28-year-old striker Ashley Barnes. He played once for Austria's under-20 side in 2008, and qualifies for selection through an Austrian grandparent. (Austria Press Agency, via Sky Sports Austria)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his club's signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri on a free transfer is almost complete. (Croydon Advertiser)

Liverpool's new main stand earned the club an extra £12m last year. (Telegraph)

The Reds plan to use their strong financial position to strengthen the squad in the summer. (Guardian)

The Arsenal board have turned against manager Arsene Wenger and are drawing up a list of replacements for the 68-year-old. (Mirror)

Wenger claims he "turned the whole world down" to remain as Arsenal manager. (Telegraph)

The Frenchman's future was cast into doubt after he refused to confirm whether he will see out his contract that ends in 2019. (Mirror)

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who says he gambled in appointing Pep Guardiola as the club's manager in 2008, is urging Arsenal to consider Thierry Henry as a replacement for Wenger. (Telegraph)

West Ham are ready to sign Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 30, for £3m from West Brom at the end of the season. (Birmingham Mail)