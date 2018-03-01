Snow and freezing weather disrupt sporting programme across UK

Gillingham were scheduled to host Rotherham at Priestfield in League One on Saturday

Snow and freezing weather is beginning to cause disruption to sporting fixtures scheduled for the coming days.

Four Super League fixtures on Thursday and Friday have been postponed, with most of the UK under weather warnings for snow and ice until Saturday.

Saturday's Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hamilton is off, as are three games in League One and Two in England.

Friday's Pro14 games at Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Ulster are also off.

All jump racing meetings across Britain have been abandoned until Sunday at the earliest.

Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City on Thursday is on, but the club say they will continue to monitor weather conditions in north London.

Thursday's Premier League Darts in Exeter has been cancelled with a red severe weather warning in place for snow in Devon.

Several clubs decided to hold pitch inspections on Thursday, with Gillingham against Rotherham and Oxford's home game with Fleetwood in League One both called off, along with Newport v Accrington in League Two.

Many sides say they are planning to carry out inspections on Friday.

The Scottish Championship games between Dundee United and St Mirren and Dunfermline and Livingston are both postponed and the lower leagues in Scotland have been badly hit.

The National League programme in England is also starting to be affected with matches at Chester, Ebbsfleet, Guiseley, Tranmere and Maidenhead on Saturday all off.

Some clubs are asking for supporters to help clear snow from pitches

Postponed sporting events

Thursday, 1 March

Super League:

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

Premier League Darts - Exeter

Friday, 2 March

Super League:

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Pro14:

Cardiff Blues v Benetton

Edinburgh v Munster

Ulster v Glasgow

Scottish Championship:

Dundee United v St Mirren

Saturday, 3 March

Scottish Premiership:

St Johnstone v Hamilton

League One:

Gillingham v Rotherham

Oxford United v Fleetwood

League Two:

Newport v Accrington

National League:

Chester v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham

Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge

Maidenhead United v Woking

Tranmere v Gateshead

Scottish Championship:

Dunfermline v Livingstone