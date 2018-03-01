Snow and freezing weather disrupt sporting programme across UK
Snow and freezing weather is beginning to cause disruption to sporting fixtures scheduled for the coming days.
Four Super League fixtures on Thursday and Friday have been postponed, with most of the UK under weather warnings for snow and ice until Saturday.
Saturday's Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hamilton is off, as are three games in League One and Two in England.
Friday's Pro14 games at Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Ulster are also off.
All jump racing meetings across Britain have been abandoned until Sunday at the earliest.
Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City on Thursday is on, but the club say they will continue to monitor weather conditions in north London.
Thursday's Premier League Darts in Exeter has been cancelled with a red severe weather warning in place for snow in Devon.
Several clubs decided to hold pitch inspections on Thursday, with Gillingham against Rotherham and Oxford's home game with Fleetwood in League One both called off, along with Newport v Accrington in League Two.
Many sides say they are planning to carry out inspections on Friday.
The Scottish Championship games between Dundee United and St Mirren and Dunfermline and Livingston are both postponed and the lower leagues in Scotland have been badly hit.
The National League programme in England is also starting to be affected with matches at Chester, Ebbsfleet, Guiseley, Tranmere and Maidenhead on Saturday all off.
Postponed sporting events
Thursday, 1 March
Super League:
Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
Premier League Darts - Exeter
Friday, 2 March
Super League:
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
Pro14:
Cardiff Blues v Benetton
Edinburgh v Munster
Ulster v Glasgow
Scottish Championship:
Dundee United v St Mirren
Saturday, 3 March
Scottish Premiership:
St Johnstone v Hamilton
League One:
Gillingham v Rotherham
Oxford United v Fleetwood
League Two:
Newport v Accrington
National League:
Chester v Bromley
Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham
Guiseley v Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidenhead United v Woking
Tranmere v Gateshead
Scottish Championship:
Dunfermline v Livingstone