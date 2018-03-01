BBC Sport - Welsh Open: The snooker frame that lasted 74mins, 14 secs

The 'epic' snooker frame that lasted over 74 minutes

Welshman Mark Williams' match against Aditya Mehta at the Welsh Open went down to a decider, with Williams taking the final frame to face Martin Gould in round three.

But the third frame was a 74 minute 14 second epic that Williams eventually lost.

Welsh Open 2018: Scores & schedule of play

Top videos

Video

The 'epic' snooker frame that lasted over 74 minutes

Video

Watch: Jones confronted outside train station

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale

Video

Watch: Triple VAR drama in FA Cup replay

Video

I need to step up my game - Van Dijk

Audio

Improving Nepal eye Test status

Video

VAR more confusing than helpful - Pochettino

Video

Kenny and GB beaten in world final

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Video

I'm cool with Queen 'fat-shaming' me - Billy Vunipola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired