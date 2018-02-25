Football gossip: Thierry Henry, Arsene Wenger, Robert Lewandowski, Sam Allardyce

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry says he would be "interested" in succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the north London club. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old Poland international wants to move to the Premier League. (Sun)

AC Milan are lining up a move for Swansea's South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, 29. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Arsenal want Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old midfielder Yacine Adli. Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus are also keen on the Frenchman. (L'Equipe, via Sun)

Barcelona forwards Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho have approved the club's plan to bring in three new signings this summer. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Tottenham are planning a summer move for 20-year-old Sheffield United forward David Brooks. The Premier League club hope to agree a deal worth about £10m for the Wales international. (Sun)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says the club's signings over the past two transfer windows are not providing value for money. (Liverpool Echo)

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan appeared to lose a tooth in a clash with Franck Kessie during his side's 2-0 defeat by AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday. (Football Italia)

Paris St-Germain and Brazil striker Neymar, 26, has told Real Madrid he wants more money than the Spanish club's 33-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo in order to seal a move to the Bernabeu. (Sunday Express)

France midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to leave Manchester United if manager Jose Mourinho stays on at Old Trafford. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are among the top clubs monitoring Lazio's 22-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is rated at £80m. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will not tone down his touchline behaviour after being told off by his father for being too calm on the sidelines during the recent defeat by Watford. (Sunday Express)