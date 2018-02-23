Gossip: Guardiola, Seri, Mourinho, Ghoddos, Donnarumma

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has agreed a new contract with the club worth nearly £20m a year until 2021, a £3m increase on his current deal. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast player has a £35m release clause in his contract. (Mirror)

Manchester United players have no issue with the tactics used by manager Jose Mourinho in the goalless Champions League last-16 first-leg draw against Sevilla. (Manchester Evening News)

Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United could be in doubt with the 22-year-old forward yet to receive an offer of a new contract at Old Trafford. The Frenchman's current deal ends next summer. (RMC - in French)

A number of Premier League clubs are tracking FK Ostersunds striker Saman Ghoddos, 24, following his impressive Europa League displays against Arsenal. (ESPN)

Newcastle are interested in signing Galatasaray midfielder Garry Rodrigues, 27, who is valued at £10m by the Turkish club. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, 25, says his first memories of England were "bad" after failed trials at Portsmouth and Blackburn. (Mail)

Paris St-Germain are considering signing 18-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer. The teenager signed a new contract with the Serie A side until 2021 last summer. (AS)

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand made an offer close to £10m to buy non-league side Dulwich Hamlet's ground, but the bid was rejected by the owners. (Independent)

Best of Friday's gossip

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, is set to commit his future to Manchester United by signing a new deal, ruling out an imminent move to Real Madrid. (Times - subscription)

Chelsea are monitoring Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, 24, and could move for the defender in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are monitoring Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, 23, who is yet to begin formal talks with the Premier League leaders about a contract extension. The England international's deal expires in 2020. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 19, who is on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. The Hammers value the England Under-19 international at £12m. (Telegraph)

Former Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff, 27, is in talks to join Championship side Bolton until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)