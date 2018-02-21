Gossip: Courtois, Pogba, Maguire, Moro, Ranieri, Benzema

Real Madrid want Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, to delay signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge until April, when they plan to make a decision whether to sign the Belgium international or Manchester United's Spain keeper David de Gea, 27. (Telegraph)

Courtois has admitted his agent will listen to offers from the La Liga side. (Mirror)

Paul Pogba's agent has offered the Manchester United midfielder to some of Europe's top clubs. The 24-year-old Frenchman started United's 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday on the bench. (Sports Illustrated)

England defender Harry Maguire, 24, is ready to pledge his future to Leicester, despite the £50m-rated centre-back being linked with a move to Manchester City. (Sun)

Manchester United are keen on signing Dinamo Zagreb's 19-year-old Croatian midfielder Nikola Moro, who has been dubbed the 'new Luka Modric'. (Talksport)

Ligue 1 side Nantes say they will not stand in manager Claudio Ranieri's way if he is approached over the vacant Italy head coach job. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, 30, is wanted by four French clubs including Lyon and Paris St-Germain and the France international is not adverse to the move. (AS)

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, 21, says he is not interested in a move to Real Madrid this summer. The Colombian joined Spurs from Ajax last August. (Mirror)

West Bromwich Albion are closely monitoring the progress of Ostersunds manager Graham Potter. The 42-year-old Englishman says he plans to manage in the Premier League in the future. (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger wants England striker Danny Welbeck, 27, to sign a new Arsenal contract. (Daily Mail)

Racing Club defender Leonardo Sigali has only played 270 minutes for his new side since signing from Dinamo Zagreb in January, but he's already got a new haircut sporting the club's crest. (Four Four Two)

Newcastle and Tottenham legend David Ginola has become a father again aged 51 almost two years after suffering a heart attack during a charity football match. (BirminghamLive)

Chelsea face fierce competition from Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old US winger Christian Pulisic. (Mail)

West Ham are ready to offer boss David Moyes a two-year deal in the summer if he keeps the Hammers in the Premier League - and the Scot is already looking at player recruitment for next season. (Express)

Barcelona have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Gremio's 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur. (Mail)

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho had 24 hours to forget in Barcelona as his car was towed away for being parked illegally and then his new home was burgled. (Daily Mail)