Gossip: Pulisic, Moyes, De Vrij, Jorginho, Arthur, Doucoure

Chelsea face fierce competition from Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old US midfielder Christian Pulisic. (Mail)

West Ham are ready to offer boss David Moyes a two-year deal in the summer if he keeps the Hammers in the Premier League and the Scot is already looking at player recruitment for next season. (Express)

Lazio's Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, 26, is ready to switch to the Premier League this summer and is keen on joining Manchester United, but Everton and Arsenal are also interested. (Mirror)

United are also interested in Lazio's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26. (Sun)

Barcelona have beaten Manchester United to secure the signing of Gremio's 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur. (Mail)

Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, has claimed some of the top Premier League clubs are interested in him with Arsenal his preferred choice. (Mirror)

Former Watford manager Marco Silva is the favourite to succeed Alan Pardew if he leaves West Brom. (Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace are poised to sign 35-year-old former Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri on a free transfer. (ESPN)

Liverpool are lining up a summer bid for Lyon's 18-year-old French midfielder Mohamed Bahlouli. (France Football via Sun)

Philippe Coutinho had 24 hours to forget in Barcelona as his car was towed away over illegal parking before his new home was burgled. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 28, is Manchester United's main target to replace former England midfielder Michael Carrick, 36, who is retiring in the summer. (Independent)

Tottenham are looking to make a fresh move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 25. Mauricio Pochettino's side failed with two bids for the Ivory Coast forward in the summer. (Mirror)

Alan Pardew is fighting for his ­future at West Brom and a heavy defeat against Huddersfield on Saturday could end his reign at the Hawthorns after just 12 weeks. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, knows the club will look to sell him in the summer, while the Spanish club will also try to offload France striker Karim Benzema, 30. (Mundo Deportivo via Sun)