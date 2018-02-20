Gossip: Kroos, Zaha, Rojo, Asencio, Fekir, Ulloa, De Vrij, Pardew

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 28, is Manchester United's main transfer target to replace Michael Carrick, who is retiring in the summer. (Independent)

Alan Pardew is fighting for his ­future at West Brom and a heavy defeat against Huddersfield on Saturday could end his reign at the Hawthorns after just 12 weeks. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are looking to make a fresh move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 25. Mauricio Pochettino's side failed with two bids for the Ivory Coast player in the summer. (Mirror)

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, 22, says he has had offers from five clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus, but club president Florentino Perez does not want to sell the Spain player. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Nabil Fekir's agent has refused to confirm if the France midfielder, 24, an Arsenal target, will be at Lyon next season. (Telefoot via Mirror)

Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa, 31, says he wants to to make his loan move from Leicester to Brighton permanent at the end of the season. (Argus)

Lazio's Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, 26, looks likely to leave in June with his contract renewal having been withdrawn, according to the the Italian club's sporting director. (Mediaset Premium via Sky Sports)

Championship strugglers Sunderland have been put up for sale for £50m. The north-east side are facing back-to-back relegations. (Mirror)

Kylian Mbappe will officially complete his £166m switch from Monaco after a contract clause means PSG have to buy the 19-year-old France striker after avoiding relegation. (Mail)

Everton could be without on-loan Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala for the rest of the season after the France defender, 27, injured his knee in the win against Crystal Palace. (ESPN)

Best of Monday's gossip

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has two games to save his job. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are considering a £30m summer move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, 27. The Argentina centre-back's contract at Old Trafford runs out next year. (Sun)

Chelsea's Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard, 27, says he is happy at Stamford Bridge but has not ruled out leaving the club in the future. (Telefoot - in French)

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is not interested in going back to Paris St-Germain because he wants a return to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Leicester have sent scouts to watch Benfica full-back Andre Almeida, 27, and winger Rafa Silva, 24. Both players were linked with the Foxes in January. (O Jogo via Leicester Mercury)