Gossip: Hazard, Bale, Batshuayi, Pulisic, Robben, Pogba, Weigl, De Gea

Real Madrid are willing to offer 28-year-old Wales winger Gareth Bale plus £100m for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 27. (Express)

Borussia Dortmund's desire to make 24-year-old Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi's move permanent in the summer could give Chelsea the chance to bring USA international Christian Pulisic, 19, in the opposite direction. (Mail)

Bayern Munich's Dutch winger Arjen Robben, 34, says he has no plans to retire and is considering a move to either US Major League Soccer, China or Qatar. (Sportbuzzer - in Dutch)

Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, 22, but the Bundesliga club want £40m for the German. (Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho held an hour-long meeting to clear the air with midfielder Paul Pogba last week. The Frenchman missed United's FA Cup win over Huddersfield because of illness. (Mail)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, says he is "really happy" at the club amid reports of a move to Real Madrid. (Star)

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, 25, could be given an improved contract at Anfield. The Senegal international has three years remaining on his £80,000-a-week deal. (Mirror)

Besiktas chairman vice-president Ahmet Nur Cebi says the "door is always open" for Everton striker Cenk Tosun, 26, to return to the club. The Turkish international has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park since a £27m move in January. (Haberturk via Liverpool Echo)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira expects winger Andre Carillo, 26, to make his loan deal to Watford permanent in the summer. The Peruvian has played 26 times for the Hornets this season. (O Jogo - via Watford Observer)

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason, who was forced to retire at the age of 26 following a fractured skull, says he will consider the offer of a coaching role from his former club. (Sky Sports)

Jamaican-born Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, 20, is eligible to play for England through two of his grandparents who hold British passports. (Mirror)

Best of Saturday's gossip

Arsenal are the latest club interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 21. The Germany international - already a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United - is valued at £50m and has rejected a new contract offer from the Bundesliga club. (Sun)

Liverpool are monitoring Tottenham's 26-year-old Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama amid uncertainty over 24-year-old Germany midfielder Emre Can's future at Anfield. (Mail)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the club did not do anything wrong in their failed attempt to try to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez. (Telegraph)

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, is not a target for Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

Striker Romelu Lukaku, 24, plans to return to Belgium to his boyhood club Anderlecht when he finally leaves Manchester United. (HLN, via Manchester Evening News)