Gossip: Werner, Wanyama, Pogba, Iniesta, Lukaku, Fekir, Ramirez

Arsenal are the latest club interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 21. The Germany international - already a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United - is valued at £50m and has rejected a new contract offer from the Bundesliga club. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has identified Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir as his number one summer target. Wenger is willing to sanction a £45m bid for the 24-year-old Frenchman. (Mail)

Liverpool are monitoring Tottenham's 26-year-old Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama amid uncertainty over 24-year-old Germany midfielder Emre Can's future at Anfield. (Mail)

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, is not a target for Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in 26-year-old Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who has a release clause of £33m. (Mail)

Spanish forward Sandro Ramirez, 22, who is on loan at Sevilla, has told Everton he does not want to return. (Mirror)

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, 33, could leave the club in the summer. The Spaniard has been being offered a £31m-a-season deal by Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.(Diario Sport - in Spanish)

Crystal Palace are considering signing 35-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri, who is available on a free transfer. Eagles manager Roy Hodgson needs cover for Wayne Hennessey as Julian Speroni is out with a knee injury. (Evening Standard)

Striker Romelu Lukaku, 24, plans to return to Belgium to his boyhood club Anderlecht when he finally leaves Manchester United. (HLN, via Manchester Evening News)

Former Leicester City midfielder Ethan Hodby, 19, has taken a modern-day approach to finding a new football club - by advertising his availability on LinkedIn. (Metro)

Real Madrid will make a move for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, but they will need to offer more than £120m for the 24-year-old, who was a world-record signing when he moved to Old Trafford. (Sun)

Liverpool are trying to get a deal agreed to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson, 26, before the summer transfer window opens, but the Brazilian is valued at £62m and they face keen competition for him. (Sky Sports)

Malcom, the Brazil forward targeted by Arsenal and Tottenham, has confirmed he has an agreement with current club Bordeaux to leave in the summer. (UOL via Sky Sports)

Tottenham may consider offers for Belgium international defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, this summer but are confident they will keep all the players they wish to retain. (London Evening Standard)