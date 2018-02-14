Gossip: Pochettino, Alderweireld, Pogba, Wilshere, Lamela, Shaw

Tottenham are willing to offer manager Mauricio Pochettino a lucrative new contract. The Argentine signed a new five-year deal in 2016 worth £5.5m a year. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid will lead the chase for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld. Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on the 28-year-old Belgian. (Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed a deal to join Besiktas at the end of the season. The Belgium international, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave on a free transfer. (Fotomac - in Turkish)

Juventus have enquired about Arsenal's English midfielder Jack Wilshere The 26-year-old's contract expires in the summer. (Mirror)

Everton and Tottenham are both interested in PSV winger Steven Bergwijn. The 20-year-old has represented the Netherlands from the under-17 through to under-21 level. (ESPN)

Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela is open to leaving the north London club for Inter Milan. The 25-year-old Argentine has just returned after being out with a hip injury for over a year. (Talksport)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring 22-year-old Luke Shaw's contract talks with Manchester United. Jose Mourinho has confirmed the English defender is in line for a new deal, but negotiations are yet to start. (Mirror)

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, wants manager Jose Mourinho to change the side's formation so he can play an attacking role in a three-man midfield. (Daily Record)

Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez, 26, is a better player after his absence from the club following the Algerian's failed move to Manchester City, says Foxes manager Claude Puel. (Sky Sports)

Puel has also criticised Premier League leaders City over their late approach for Mahrez and believes his club deserves "more respect". (Leicester Mercury)

Stoke manager Paul Lambert says English goalkeeper Jack Butland, 24, will not be affected by speculation over his future. (Stoke Sentinel)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 20, has turned to fellow Brazilian Ronaldo for support after taking longer than expected to recover from a knee injury. The two met up at Neymar's birthday party in Paris last week. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is preparing for life after Old Trafford by looking at houses in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The 36-year-old Swede has not played for United since Boxing Day. (Daily Mail)

Everton have helped a 100-year-old fan celebrate her birthday in style by inviting her to the club's training complex for a birthday surprise - including a cup of tea with coach and former Toffees striker Duncan Ferguson. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United have been urged to reduce ticket prices in the Stretford End by the club's supporters' trust in order to put an end to the sterile atmosphere at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are monitoring Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld's situation. The 28-year-old Belgian is out of contract in 18 months and he was not included in Spurs' squad to face Juventus in the Champions League. (Manchester Evening News)

England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 24, says he has not asked to leave Stoke after being linked with a move to either Liverpool or Arsenal. (ESPN)

Real Madrid are confident of signing Paris St-Germain striker Neymar, 26, in the summer. (Independent)

Real Madrid are planning to spend around 600m euros (£534m) on improving their squad this summer, with Tottenham's 24-year-old England striker Harry Kane a key target. (Sports Illustrated)