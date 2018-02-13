BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Short-track Speed skating can be very short indeed
How short-track speed skating can be very short indeed
- From the section Winter Olympics
As Team GB's Elise Christie prepares to race again at Pyeongchang 2018, we look at just how short a short-track speed skating race can be for some competitors.
WATCH MORE: Gale force snowboard, moguls king & Chemmy's sales pitch
Available to UK users only.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired