BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust wins gold at fourth-straight Games
Four straight golds for Wust, just the one celebration...
Speed-skater Ireen Wust wins gold at her fourth-straight games with victory in the 1500m, giving her a 10th Olympic medal and making her the most successful Dutch Olympian of all time.
