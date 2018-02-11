Gossip: Alderweireld, Courtois, Neymar, Mahrez, Isco, Conte

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld will not travel to Turin for their Champions League last-16 tie with Juventus, putting the 28-year-old Belgian's future at the club in doubt. (Telegraph)

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, has cast doubt on his future at Spurs by admitting he misses Juventus. (Mirror)

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says his players are not being adversely affected by the "rumours" surrounding his future. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are considering the possibility of sacking Conte and replacing him with former Watford boss Marco Silva on a temporary basis. (Times)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to beat Manchester City to the signing of Real Madrid's 25-year-old midfielder Isco. (Star)

Real Madrid will move for Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, after deciding it will easier to sign him than 27-year-old Spaniard David de Gea from Manchester United. (Talksport)

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez held clear-the-air talks with his team-mates after his 10-day absence, says defender Danny Simpson. The 26-year-old Algerian did not train and missed two matches after a potential transfer to Manchester City fell through. (Leicester Mercury)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is convinced Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 26, will join the club in the future - and thinks his fellow Brazilian will be a "great fit" at the La Liga club. (Marca)

But PSG defender Thiago Silva hopes Neymar will stay with the Ligue 1 club. (Canal+ via Goal)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew will take his squad to Spain for a warm-weather training camp as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Manchester City club captain Vincent Kompany will lift the trophy if his side win the Premier League this season, despite the Belgian playing a reduced role. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan has told fans to stick by the club after revealing he will be overhauling the way they scout, analyse and sign targets. (Evening Standard)

England and Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, 24, is a £40m target for Liverpool and Arsenal. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea want manager Antonio Conte to leave the club in the summer by mutual consent, rather than have to sack him now. (Sunday Telegraph)

The Italian has urged Chelsea to stick with him and not react in "a stupid way". (Observer)

Everton are targeting Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca to take over from current manager Sam Allardyce in the summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Meanwhile, Everton are ready to sell £30m England defender Michael Keane, 25, after just one season. (Sunday People)