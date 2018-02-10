Gossip column: Butland, De Gea, Conte, Fred, Bailey, Fonseca, Keane

England and Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, 24, is a £40m target for Liverpool and Arsenal. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea want manager Antonio Conte to leave the club in the summer by mutual consent, rather than sack him now. (Sunday Telegraph)

The Italian has urged Chelsea to stick with him and not be "stupid". (Observer)

Everton are looking towards Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca to take over from current manager Sam Allardyce in the summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City have agreed a £50m deal to sign 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool have turned their attention to Bayer Leverkusen's 20-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey. (Sunday People)

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 26, will end his career playing in America's Major League Soccer, according to his agent. (Sun on Sunday)

Everton are ready to sell £30m England defender Michael Keane, 25, after just one season. (Sunday People)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid that Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, is not leaving the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Brazil striker Roberto Firmino, 26, says he sees his long-term future at Liverpool. (Esporte - in Brazilian)

Tottenham are confident Mauricio Pochettino will remain as their manager, despite interest in the Argentine from Real Madrid. (Sunday People)

Wigan defender Donervon Daniels, a 24-year-old centre-back from Montserrat, is being tracked by Cardiff, Sunderland and Norwich. (Sun on Sunday)

Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 29, hopes to make his move from Leicester City to Newcastle United permanent. (Leicester Mercury)

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, says Manchester United are the biggest club in England, and he has joined them in order to "win everything". (Sky Sports)

Germany boss Joachim Low has dismissed speculation he could take over at Bayern Munich next season after the World Cup. (Sky Sports Germany - in German)

Former England boss Steve McClaren is trying to buy a football club - with Leeds United one of his possibilities. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in signing Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, 24. (Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 28, is a target for AC Milan, who would be prepared to spend £32m to sign the Spaniard. (Tuttosport via Express)

Chelsea could turn for former Hull and Watford manager Marco Silva in a caretaker capacity if they part company with boss Antonio Conte before the season is over. (Times - subscription required)