Gossip column: Mahrez, Lemar, Low, Silva, Lewandowski, Roberts, Campbell

Leicester's 26-year-old Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez wants his club to guarantee he will be allowed to leave this summer before returning to training. (Times - subscription required)

Mahrez's advisers claim the Foxes had already agreed to let him leave if a big club offered £50m but still rejected a Manchester City bid in January. (Mirror)

France and Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, 22, is not on Liverpool's list of targets for the summer transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)

Germany boss Joachim Low is Real Madrid's preferred option to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Former Watford manager Marco Silva is threatening the club with legal action because he is yet to receive compensation after being sacked in January. (Times - subscription required)

Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, says rumours of a summer move to Real Madrid "do not interest" him. (Bild - in German)

Leicester and West Ham are keen to sign 21-year-old English forward Patrick Roberts, who is on loan at Celtic from Manchester City. (Sun)

Barnsley have identified Peterborough United manager Grant McCann as a candidate to replace ex-manager Paul Heckingbottom, who left to take charge at Leeds. (Telegraph)

Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell has held talks with Oxford United as the League One club look to appoint a new manager. (Daily Mail)

Back pages

Manchester City's £57m signing of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao helped save an eighth-tier French club from financial ruin. (Telegraph)

Ex-Man City striker Valeri Bojinov, 31, has signed a six-month deal with Croatian champions HNK Rijeka. (HNK Rijeka - in Croatian)

Manchester United recorded their biggest financial loss in eight years because of tax reforms introduced by United States President Donald Trump. (Times - subscription required)

Facebook, Google and Netflix will not be submitting bids for the next round of Premier League TV rights. (Guardian)

Best of Thursday's gossip

Liverpool are preparing a second move for Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar, after he turned down a new contract at the Ligue 1 club. (Independent)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not revive his interest in Leicester City's 26-year-old Algeria midfielder Riyad Mahrez in the summer. (Mirror)

Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona boss who has been linked with replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea, is preparing for a move to England. The 47-year-old does not want to take over until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are interested in signing Watford's 25-year-old French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in the summer. (Mail)

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has chosen Manchester City as his next club, according to former coach Mircea Lucescu. The 24-year-old Brazil international has also been linked with City's neighbours Manchester United. (Mirror)