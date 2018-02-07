Gossip column: Enrique, Lemar, Fabinho, Messi, Fred, Maitland-Niles

Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona boss who has been linked with replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea, is preparing himself for a move to England. The 47-year-old does not want to take over at the club until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Liverpool are preparing a second move for Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar, after the 22-year-old turned down a new contract at the Ligue 1 club. (Independent)

Monaco wing-back Fabinho has fuelled speculation he's bound for the Premier League after the Brazilian revealed his time with the club is "coming to an end". Manchester United were interested in the 24-year-old Brazilian last season. (Metro)

Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune are preparing another bid for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, despite having a previous move for the 30-year-old Argentine rejected. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has chosen Manchester City as his next club, according to his former coach Mircea Lucescu. The 24-year-old Brazilian had also been linked with City's neighbours Manchester United. (Mirror)

Arsenal are in talks with midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles over a new deal. The 20-year-old Englishman has 18 months remaining on his current contract. (ESPN)

Italian striker Fabio Borini and Dutch winger Jeremain Lens will leave Sunderland in the summer after triggering the clauses in their loan deals that force their temporary clubs to buy them. The duo are currently on loan at AC Milan and Besiktas respectively. (Northern Echo)

Nottingham Forest look set to sign Greek keeper Stefanos Kapino. The 23-year-old left Olympiacos - once owned by current Forest owner Angelos Marinakis - after a series of disputes. (Sun)

Benik Afobe is in line to make his Wolves return permanent if the Championship leaders seal promotion. The 24-year-old striker left Molineux to join Bournemouth in January 2016 but returned to the Midlands on loan last month. (Mirror)

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he joined Arsenal in January after a phone call with former team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The 28-year-old Gabon international was keen to reunite with the Armenian midfielder after the two played together at Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports)

Portugal and Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo says he can continue playing football "for years to come". (GQ - in Italian)

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw looks set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Everton's new signing Theo Walcott says boss Sam Allardyce was one of the main reasons he joined the Toffees. Walcott, 28, left Arsenal in January after 12 years in London. (Sky Sports)

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini says training sessions with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte left players "dead". Chiellini, 33, played under Conte for both Juventus and the Italian national team, comparing his former manager to "a police sergeant". (Mail)

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler wants to see "phenomenal" Mohamed Salah break "all the records going". The 25-year-old Egyptian has become the fastest Liverpool player to reach 20 Premier League goals, beating the likes of Fowler, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez. (Star)

Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan has agreed to sell the League One club to a Hong Kong-based company who run a hotel and casino in the Philippines. (Guardian)

Championship side Barnsley have made Lincoln manager Danny Cowley their preferred choice for the vacant managerial role. (Mail)

Chelsea boss Conte is paying for the mistakes ex-technical director Michael Emenalo made in the summer transfer window, says former player and assistant manager Ray Wilkins. (Talksport)

Conte has 18 months left on his contract and will not quit the club. (Mirror)

Abramovich will not allow player power at Chelsea to decide whether or not Conte remains at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph)